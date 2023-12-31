In Photos: CJ Stroud pays Kobe Bryant a T-shirt tribute ahead of Texans vs Titans

As a talented athlete with a diverse background, C.J. Stroud has captured attention for his remarkable transition from basketball to football. His recent tribute to Kobe Bryant in the form of a T-shirt ahead of the Houston Texans' game against the Tennessee Titans has stirred admiration and curiosity among fans and fellow athletes alike.

Stroud, who played basketball for his high school, held a special admiration for the Black Mamba. His first Instagram post was a video of him playing basketball in his senior days, and he also credited Bryant by using the hashtag #MambaMentality in reference to his work ethic.

C.J. Stroud also admires LeBron James, and the LA Lakers star even praised the rookie quarterback's performance for the Houston Texas.

Ron Artest's stance on the GOAT debate: Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James

In the ongoing debate surrounding the greatest basketball player of all time, the comparison between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James has been a topic of intense discussion and analysis.

Formerly known as Ron Artest, Metta World Peace played alongside Kobe on the championship-winning Lakers team in 2010 and is an influential figure in this debate. Having experienced firsthand the playing styles and impact of both players, Artest's insights offer valuable perspective.

"They pose different problems," Metta World Peace said. "I think it’s about even. Bron is faster and stronger, and he’s playing the game. He’s controlling everybody. Whereas Kobe is just gonna kill you. So, it’s two different problems.”

While acknowledging LeBron James' extraordinary skills and influence on the game, Artest's support for Kobe Bryant appears apparent.

Bryant's mentorship and influence on Artest's game were pivotal in helping them secure the 2010 NBA championship.