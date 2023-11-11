In Photos: Devin Booker flexes another custom whip from his $500,000 car collection alongside Kevin Durant ahead of game vs Lakers

As the Phoenix Suns prepare to battle the Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have been enjoying going around the city with their savvy custom cars. Photos of these cars have been shared by the Suns' social media pages and their fanbase appreciates the two superstars bringing Arizona culture with them in any city that they play.

Devin Booker showcased his 1957 Chevy Bel-Air Convertible from his $500,000 car collection. The car is souped up with a hydraulics system in the trunk and was detailed by Bugs Auto Art and made to match the Suns' alternate El Valle uniforms. This ride is expected to be at the Footprint Center for fans to get to see the custom car up close.

The Suns will be facing the LA Lakers for their In-Season Tournament matchup. However, Booker is expected to miss this game due to a calf injury. Bradley Beal and Damion Lewis are also expected not to suit up for the Suns.

Kevin Durant has remained injury-free in the first eight games and has provided the team with 29.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per night.

Phoenix Suns moving forward while Devin Booker is still nursing an injury

The Phoenix Suns have been bitten by the injury bug early this season with Devin Booker missing six games while Bradley Beal has played one match since arriving from an off-season trade.

However, the team has maintained a 4-4 record heading to their upcoming matchup with the Lakers and Coach Frank Vogel has no choice but to hold the fort until their big three are all healthy.

"(Booker is) making progress but no firm timetable yet. We're going to be smart with his rotations and not let (Beal) have too long of runs," said Vogel on the status of Beal and Booker.

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen have been stepping up in the scoring department as both of them are averaging 13 points per game. Jusuf Nurkic is manning the center position and has averaged nearly a double-double.

When healthy, Devin Booker has been a blockbuster giving his team 31.5 points, 10.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds a game.

After this matchup with the Lakers, the Suns will still have two more home games against the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves before facing the Utah Jazz on the road twice in a row.