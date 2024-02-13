IN PHOTOS: Devin Booker's latest Nike Book 1 ‘Haven’ colorway inspired by his dog’s black fur and brown eyes

Nike is set to release the Phoenix Suns star, Devin Booker's first edition signature shoes with the brand in Spring 2024. Crafted to celebrate Booker’s playing style with his love of classic design, the Nike Book 1 features elements that help with lateral stability, cushioning, and underfoot responsiveness.

In addition to the 'Rattlesnake' and 'Hike' colorways, the latest addition to be released is the 'Haven' colorway. Inspired by Devin Booker's dog of the same name, the Nike Book 1 'Hike' features a black suede upper, resembling its fur. The customary brown Swoosh is inspired by Haven’s brown eyes. An icy outsole completes the colorway.

See the first-look photos here:

The 'Rattlesnake' and 'Haven' colorways are reported to be listed at a retail price of $140, while the 'Hike' pair is reported to be a premium version listed at $150. The Nike Book 1 will be available on Nike's official website and select retailers once it is released.

Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 designed to be a "Future Classic"

The Nike Book 1 was bound to be a distinctive basketball shoe. It does not look like a basketball shoe at first glance, but that was by design.

The 4x All-Star was looking to hit the sweet spot with this signature shoe. In his own right, he knows what makes a great basketball shoe. Booker wanted his signature shoes to land somewhere in the middle of an on-court and off-court shoe.

Featuring both lifestyle aesthetics and performance functionality, the Nike Book 1 invokes Devin Booker’s classic and focused playing style, according to the brand.

“Early on, we landed on the phrase ‘future classic,’” Booker said. “At the beginning of the design process, we landed on the idea of the shoe combining lifestyle and performance worlds. The goal was to create something that would be timeless.”

Booker also said that the structural integrity of his signature shoe is the part he is the proudest of.

“I’d say just the midsole of the shoe,” Booker said. “I think that’s the game-changer, making the midsole clean. …I know it seems simple, but the cleanness of it.”

According to a press release by Nike, their design team layered Cushlon 2.0 foam within the midsole, under the hood of the shoe. A rigid TPU sidewall for added support has also been integrated, with a top-loaded Nike Zoom airbag in the heel.

Further on, talking about how to brand his signature shows, Devin Booker's take on it was simple but rather clever.

“In my humble opinion, shoes are about storytelling, so the name Book was perfect.”

