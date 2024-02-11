In Photos: Devin Booker showcases latest Nike Book 1 “Mirage” in marquee game vs Warriors

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker came to ball in their marquee showdown against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. And while at it, he was wearing the latest colorway of his first signature Nike Book 1 ‘Mirage.’

The four-time NBA All-Star was steady in his mix of grey and cream Book 1 shoe as he lit up for 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting against the Warriors. It was, however, not enough to tow his team to the win as they lost, 113-112.

Check out photos of Devin Booker wearing the Nike Book 1 ‘Mirage’ below:

Devin Booker on his Nike Book 1 'Mirage'

As per Nike, the ‘Mirage’ colorway is “all about Book’s magician-like mastery and the haze he leaves defenders lurching in while he’s getting buckets.”

The shoe features a combination of nubuck, leather and mesh. Its upper has a mix of grey and cream while orange appears on the insole. A white midsole, meanwhile, sits atop a translucent outsole.

The Nike Book 1 ‘Mirage’ is set for a special release around the All-Star Weekend later this week at a price of $150.

Nike Book 1 a continuation of partnership between Devin Booker and the Swoosh brand

Devin Booker has been affiliated with the Nike brand since he was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2015. His first signature, the Book 1, is an extension of it.

When he became part of Nike, the former Kentucky standout became synonymous with the Kobe line due to his affinity to the late NBA great Kobe Bryant.

After his initial contract expired, he re-signed with the Swoosh brand in 2018. Then in 2022, he chose to stay with Nike for a four-year, $224 million supermax extension. He later agreed to a contract extension with Nike.

Under the latest deal, Booker and Nike will also collaborate with the brand on lifestyle activations and not just traditional basketball items.

Having his own signature shoe especially with a brand like Nike is something Booker said he always wanted.

In an interview with Arizona Sports as plans for his Nike Book 1 was being laid out last year, the former 13th overall pick shared the significance of being part of the Swoosh brand’s signature roster, saying:

“It would mean a lot. In that partnership, that brand is something I’ve had the highest respect for, for the longest time. We’re cooking things up, so the future’s gonna be exciting.”

Just as his partnership with Nike is growing stronger so do Booker’s ties with the Suns.

Now on his ninth year with the orange and black, he is going for career-highs of 27.9 points and 7.1 assists to go along with 4.7 rebounds.

He has formed a ‘Big 3’ with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in the hopes of bringing to the Suns their first-ever NBA title. They currently hold a 31-21 record, fifth in the Western Conference.

