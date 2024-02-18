IN PHOTOS: Devin Booker's latest Nike Book 1 PE pays homage to Phoenix's historic 1995 All-Star Game

Devin Booker showed off his signature Nike Book 1 PE customized for the NBA 2024 All-Star Weekend. His kicks pay tribute to the iconic 1995 All-Star Game that was held in Phoenix, which was then the 45th edition of the marquee weekend event. The Western Conference won 139-112 led by Latrell Spewell, Dan Majerle, Charles Barkley, Shawn Kemp, and Hakeem Olajuwon. Mitch Richmond of the Sacramento Kings was named as one of the reserves and walked away with MVP. The 1995 edition is widely regarded as one of the better All-Star Games weekends. It is remembered for the celebrity Dunk Contest, and most notably, Barkley launching himself out of a catapult used by the Suns' gorilla mascot for crazy dunks.

Booker's sneakers paid homage to the color scheme that was used during the 1995 games, with purple and shades of orange and light blue laces.

Devin Booker is one of the reserves named in the West this season. He will come off the bench alongside Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Devin Booker couldn't believe the Nike 1 PE sold out in less than five minutes

Devin Booker couldn't believe the All-Star Games edition of his sneakers sold out in record quick time. Speaking to the media on the eve of the much-awaited ASG matchup, the guard shared his thoughts on the shoe.

"Too excited about it. Nike just told me the shoe sold out in 2 or 3 minutes I think. It’s surreal to see the billboards, especially the one that’s on the Hyatt Place."

The participants for this year's ASG have all upped their sneaker games, including the likes of Victor Wembanyama. The French rookie's signature Nike GT had an eye-popping alien design on the shoe when he showed up for the Rising Stars Challenge.

Booker made the case for an All-Star selection this season, his fourth, after he propped up averages of 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. Out of Phoenix's 16 games in January, Booker notched up 30.0 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds. He shot 53.9% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with the Suns going a healthy 11–5 during that run.

His selection comes on the back of an impressive run with teammates Kevin Durant (who is on the starters list) and guard Bradley Beal who was traded from the Washington Wizards before the start of the 2023-24 season. Only time will tell if Devin Booker can lead the Suns to their maiden championship later this season.