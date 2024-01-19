In Photos: Drake announces wish to see Adonis in 2036 NBA draft as rapper's son puts the hard yards

In 2017, Drake denied the claims of French artist Sophie Brussaux that he was the father of the child she was carrying. The following year, he used his double album Scorpion to admit he was indeed Adonis Graham’s dad. He used the lines “The kid is mine," and "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid." to confirm it.

Six years after the album dropped, the rapper has already projected a future where his kid will be in the eyes of many. Instead of hiding him from the world, “The Nice For What” singer has already embraced a world where the limelight will be on his son. He almost can’t wait for it to happen with a post on Instagram:

“Leaving these here until the 2036 draft”

It’s no surprise that Drake already has Adonis passionate about basketball at only six years old. The rapper is the Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador and has close ties with some of the NBA’s biggest stars. He has even played a couple of pick-up games with some of them.

A lot can happen in a day but more so in 12 years. Who knows what the kid would turn out to be even two years from now? Drake’s son already released his first solo track titled “May Man Freestyle.” Adonis also appeared in the Grammy-nominated artist’s latest album “For All the Dogs.”

It will not surprise anyone if he eventually leans toward music more than basketball. Perhaps the 2036 NBA Draft is just a pipe dream for the “Child’s Play” singer. What is certain is the rapper is no longer hiding him from the world.

How is Drake linked to the Toronto Raptors?

On September 30, 2013, the Toronto Raptors named Drake as their global ambassador. He has more than lived up to his role on that end since getting the title. Over the years, he has become a staple in Scotiabank Arena games, particularly during the playoffs. Adonis even tags along with him on some occasions.

There have been memorable moments in the postseason where the rapper engaged some of the NBA’s biggest fans in trash talks. He never hesitates to go after the likes of Joel Embiid and even LeBron James. Count on him being front and center of Raptors fans, especially in home games.

Drake’s role with the Raptors may mean that he is looking at the team to perhaps draft his son Adonis in 2036. It’s still 12 years from now but he is probably setting up that possibility with his latest IG post. One can only imagine how the home crowd will react if that becomes a reality in the future.

