In photos: Draymond Green and his wife Hazel Renee celebrate daughter Cash’s 3rd birthday with gorgeous mermaid themed party 

Draymond Green has been maximizing his time with his family as the NBA training camp begins in a few days. In a recent social media post by his wife, Hazel Renee, Green was seen celebrating their daughter's birthday with a very cute mermaid-theme party.

Cash Green is the only daughter of Draymond with Hazel Renee and she just celebrated her third birthday.

"The Sassy, Wild, Free, Loving and Extremely Bright…Cash Money💰Thank You To Everyone Who Celebrated Our Little Mermaid Turning 3 🧜🏽‍♀️💜🩵🩷 Happy Birthday To My One & Only True Love Little Miss Princess Peach 🍑✨ You Are A Special One," captioned Hazel Renee in her Instagram post.

Draymond Green is about to join the Golden State Warriors in a training camp that begins on October 3. The Golden State Warriors will be playing five pre-season games - two with the Los Angeles Lakers, two with the Sacramento Kings and one with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors officially open their season going up against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on the road on October 25.

Green also left a comment on Hazel Renee's Instagram post, writing:

"Happy birthday my little Cc 😍😍 Daddy gone 👊🏿 that 🦈," said Green.

Draymond Green reported to have an injury

Just before the season began, Draymond Green signed a $100 million, four-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors. But it seems his season will not start off on the right foot following a reported set back with an injury.

Accordimg to a most recent report by Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, Green attained a high ankle sprain and will be out for at least three weeks.

In the 2022-23 season, Draymond Green was able to play and start 73 games for the Warriors and it was his healthiest year since 2016. He was able to provide 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 31 minutes of playing time.

The Golden State Warriors reached the NBA Western Conference semi-finals last season before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. In the playoffs, Green contributed 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 12 games.

In Draymond Green's absence, Kevon Looney is seen as the starting center to begin the Warriors season.