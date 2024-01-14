In Photos: Dwyane Wade pairs custom 'Udonis Haslem' shoes with $483 Versace glasses for Hall Of Fame night

The bond between Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem is truly unbreakable. The Miami Heat will be celebrating the best player of its franchise on Sunday night, and that means two of its longest-tenured legends will be present. Wade took it a step further by wearing a custom pair of sneakers for the event.

The Heat legend showed off the outfit he'll wear at the event. Wade knows that many legends aside from him will be present, but he made sure that his former teammate would feel special. He wore a custom-made Li-Ning pair with the first two letters of Halsem's first name.

He showed it off on the Heat's Instagram page where he flexed his entire outfit. Check out the video below to see Wade's entire outfit, including his special shoes for the evening.

Miami will honor Wade on Sunday night for making it into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Staying classy, the three-time champion made sure that others felt honored as well.

Miami will host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

Heat star player shares a unique bond with Dwyane Wade

As the Heat honor Dwyane Wade's illustrious career, one player talked about his relationship with the legend. Many have inspired Bam Adebayo's NBA career, but Wade's impact is more special than the others.

"Our relationship is very authentic, it’s true, it’s honest," Adebayo said. "And the biggest thing I’ve always told D-Wade is never lie to me. And he’s kept that promise.

"I feel like that’s what makes our relationship so unique because I don’t have to see him every day. I call him every once in a while, he’ll call me before the playoffs, he might text me during the playoffs. It’s him wanting to see, obviously, the place that he built succeed."

Wade played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during Adebayo's rookie season. During the middle of the season, he was traded back to the Heat. The following season, the 6-foot-4 star announced his retirement from basketball, and the big man had the chance to play a full season with the franchise star.

According to Adebayo, the Heat star taught him how to be patient. The star center recalled not being satisfied with the playing time he was getting when Wade approached him. Wade told him that he had to be patient and earn the spot before getting a chance to play with the seasoned players.

The two-time All-Star is inspired to make a lasting impact like Wade. Adebayo shared his desire in wanting to be on the walls of the locker room and the team's "championship alley."

