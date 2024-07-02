In Photos: Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union shows off $4,800 Tiffany & Co. ring in striking new braids

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, is back from Canouan with new braids. Union posted some pictures on her Instagram, flaunting a $4,800 (via Vogue) Tiffany & Co. gold bone ring on her index finger.

Union's IG story

Union's IG story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the last few days, Union has been seen spending her vacation at Canouan with her friends and family. From drinking wine and dancing in her swimwear to Tyla songs, the Hollywood actress took a much-needed break from her busy life.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In one of the separate stories on her Instagram handle, Union reposted her post and proudly wrote 51, her age.

Union's IG story

The "Perfect Find" actress has been a big advocate for body positivity, especially among older women. She has said in the past that she feels like she looks the hottest in her life in her 50s.

Gabrielle Union has the perfect workout partner in husband, Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union doesn’t like working out. However, she also knows that training is worth it. With age, she has not disregarded her fitness; she has taken care of how much fluid she takes in her body and how many calories she is going to intake.

In the midst of all this, Gabrielle Union has the perfect workout partner: her husband, Dwyane Wade. She told Today that her experience of working out with Wade has been a cool one.

“Training together, struggling, failing, trying to get better — it’s been a cool thing that doesn’t feel like, ‘Let’s go talk about our feelings.’ It’s like, I’m a cool mom!” she said.

Earlier in June 2022, the couple were seen working out at 6 a.m. in their gym. Union called Wade her "favorite workout partner".

Moreover, it is not just her husband that Gabrielle Union likes to work with. She also works out with her kids when she has time.

Even after his retirement, Dwyane Wade has made sure that he stays in shape. The former Miami Heat star had recently gone shirtless for a Versace underwear photoshoot. As time has passed since his retirement, both husband and wife have sought a healthier lifestyle while also taking care of the family business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback