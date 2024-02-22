In Photos: Exclusive Luka Doncic jersey signed by entire Real Madrid team 

Luka Doncic showcased his loyalty to Real Madrid when he flaunted a jersey signed by the entire team of the La Liga powerhouse. The Dallas Mavericks star took to Instagram to share a picture of his autographed football jersey by the side. This comes on the back of him declaring how they would dominate the season "with or without Kylian Mbappe", who has reportedly signed a five-year contract with the team.

The PSG striker has announced that this season will be his last with the Paris club, leading Doncic to believe that this team stands a real chance of winning the title this season.

Taking to IG stories, Doncic tagged the team and captioned with a string of heart-eyes emojis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luka Doncic showed off his jersey autographed by the entire Real Madrid team

Madrid boasts of immense star power even without Mbappe. The team is led by formidable fronts Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham. If the club adds Mbappe, it could prove to be a force this season. The side has won 14 European Cup/Champions League titles in its storied history.

Luka Doncic gets real about Madrid's chances during All-Star Weekend

Such has been his faith in the team that Luka Doncic was optimistic of the team's chances even without Mbappe, and he made that public when talking about the team during the All-Star Weekend:

"With or without Mbappe, we can win many [UEFA] Champions Leagues."

A youth player of Real Madrid's basketball team, with which he has won the EuroLeague, the regular season MVP and Final Four MVP awards in the 2017-18 season, the Slovenian remains committed to the club.

In his three full seasons with the team, Doncic led the, to a EuroLeague title in 2018. He won the league MVP that season as well following a 21.5 performance index rating, averaging 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

This season, Doncic is well on his way to winning his MVP averaging 34.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 9.5 apg, shooting 49.2% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range. His efforts though haven't been enough as the Mavericks are still placed eighth seventh this season with a 32-23 record.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Dallas added reinforcements in the form of PJ Washington to bolster their defense in exchange for forward Grant Williams, guard Seth Curry and Dallas’ 2027 first-round draft pick. Only time will tell if Luka Doncic can lead the Mavericks to a deeper run this season.