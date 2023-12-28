In Photos: Fashionista Russell Westbrook recaps pre-game fits dominated with shades of yellow

Russell Westbrook is renowned to be daring in his fashion choices and lauded in fashion circles for his unique taste. The former league MVP has earned over $340 million in his 16-year career and makes sure he gets his money's worth with the clothing he wears.

In his most recent series of Instagram stories, Westbrook showed his taste for the yellow color and wore his best fashion choices featuring it.

"Week of Yellow," posted Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook sports a bright tone of yellow along with black top or bottom

In a batch of photos, Westbrook wore a bright tone of yellow that he loves pairing with black-themed clothing from leather jackets, silk pants, bonnet and glasses.

Westbrook flashes his versatility of fashion choices with different shades of yellow.

In another set, Westbrook comes into the arena showing his versatility, not just on the basketball court but also in his fashion combinations.

On the right, he paired ripped jeans along with a gray bonnet with a yellow silk top with purple lining designs. Featured on the right are what seemed to be Lakers combination colors. as his yellow bottom was joined by a purple loose sweater and white cap.

Russell Westbrook does not care if he's ridiculed for his fashion choices

The world of fashion may be too extreme for many, but in the industry, the style of Russell Westbrook has been expressive, to say the least. In an interview with Vogue, he sounded aware of his extravagant choices and admitted that many don't like his taste.

For him, though, it doesn't matter as long as he feels good and comfortable with what he wears.

“Yes, there will be good reviews, bad reviews, but doesn’t really matter,” Westbrook told Vogue. "As long as I feel good about it, I hope it inspires people to wear and be outgoing and outspoken.”

The 35-year-old NBA star is in his 16th season in the league and is playing for his fifth team since getting drafted by the OKC Thunder. In his second season with the LA Clippers, he's averaging 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 30 games.

Apart from winning the 2017 NBA MVP, he's also a nine-time NBA All-Star, two-time All-NBA First Team, two-time, Olympic Gold Medalist in 2012 and part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.