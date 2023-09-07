In Photos: First look at alleged Phoenix Suns’ 2023-24 NBA season City Edition jerseys leaked recently

The Phoenix Suns are set to be one of the teams to watch, having assembled one of the best rosters ever assembled in terms of star power. Having four All-Star caliber starters is a pipe dream for most franchises, and the Suns seem set to be in for a contention window having made this dream a reality.

And now, with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton ready to suit up, there's also the responsibility of making them look good.

A leak seems to reveal the Phoenix Suns embracing the "El Valle" silhouette for their City edition jerseys, and the design is a vibrant mix of traditional Suns colors and groovy patterns.

The Suns' leaked 2023-24 City Edition jerseys

The jersey seems to be building on the popularity gained by "The Valley" City Editions sported by the Suns a couple of seasons prior. The Valley jerseys clearly have inspired the upcoming season's jersey, if the leaks are to be relied on.

While not announced yet, it might be the case that the 'El Valle' jerseys will hit the market soon. Will they be an instant classic or a forgettable redo of a beloved jersey?

The Phoenix Suns had previously launched their Association and Icon Edition jerseys for 2023-24

The Phoenix Suns launched their Association and Icon jerseys for the 2023-24 season recently.

The 'El Valle' Suns City Editions might not have hit the stores and the public eye yet, but the Association and Icon Editions for the 2023-24 season have, and they seem to have captivated the attention of the NBA fandom.

Both jerseys are clean and stick to classic Suns silhouettes. Having Bradley Beal and Devin Booker as the faces on the jerseys also seems to have helped.

Regardless of whether they become the contenders they are expected to be, the business end of things comes first, and the Suns have certainly knocked it out of the park with their jerseys. Phoenix has a triumvirate of jerseys that are fit for the stars who have been rostered in preparation for championship contention.

The pressure is on the Suns to succeed, but at least they will be looking good doing what they do. The first part of preparation for an NBA season has certainly gone well for the Phoenix Suns.