Watch: Devin Booker and Bradley Beal grace Phoenix Suns' 2023-24 Association and Icon uniforms as they usher in new era

Devin Booker and Bradley Beal donned the Phoenix Suns' Association and Icon uniforms for the 2023-24 NBA season. The Suns unveiled their latest jerseys as part of their campaign heading into the "new era" under owner Mat Ishbia, who bought the team from Robert Sarver last season.

In the video below, Booker and Beal can be seen wearing the Association (White) and Icon (Purple) jerseys made by Nike. It's an homage to the retro sunburst uniforms in the 1990s worn by Suins legends such as Charles Barkley, Kevin Johnson and Dan Majerle.

"The sunburst is an iconic design that is one of the most popular among Suns fans," Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein said in a statement. "It represents some of the most defining moments in our team’s history. These new uniforms seamlessly blend the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the future as we begin the next great era of Suns basketball."

According to NBA.com, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will begin wearing the new jerseys next season. They will be part of the uniform rotation for the 2023-24 season, joining the blackout Statement jerseys.

The Suns are also expected to release a new City Edition jersey later this year. PayPal remains the primary sponsor in the uniforms and will be until 2026 after signing a new contract extension.

For Suns fans who want to purchase the new Association and Icon jerseys, they will be available at the fan shop in the Footprint Center in Phoenix. They are also available online through Shop.Suns.com.

Devin Booker looking to lead the way for the Phoenix Suns next season

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns might have acquired Kevin Durant last season and traded for Bradley Beal this summer but Devin Booker is still the top dog. Booker was simply phenomenal for the Suns in the playoffs. They just lacked depth against the eventual champions Denver Nuggets in the second round.

Booker will look to build on his great playoff performance when he averaged 33.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 11 games. He shot 58.5% from the field, including a whopping 50.8% from beyond the arc.

With Chris Paul gone, Booker will likely be the Suns' primary ball handler and playmaker next season. Phoenix also has a new coach in Frank Vogel, who could turn them into a defensive team. Vogel led the LA Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship.

Durant and Beal are expected to shoulder more load on offense while DeAndre Ayton will be tasked to be the team's best defender. The Suns front office also added several vital pieces in free agency but will that be enough to win the franchise's first title?

