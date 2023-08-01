"You're the biggest loser in the world" - Charles Barkley reveals how infamous spitting incident transformed his NBA career

Charles Barkley is one of the most controversial figures in NBA history. Barkley's most infamous incident was when he accidentally spat on a young girl on March 26, 1991, in New Jersey. It motivated him to become better and changed his perspective on success.

In a recent interview with Jon Wertheim on 60 Minutes, Barkley explained that he was playing angry all the time and used his former Spanish teacher and father as motivation. However, it all changed when the spitting incident happened and he had to look at himself differently.

"I got suspended rightfully so," Barkley said. "I was sitting in my hotel room and I was like, 'You are the biggest loser in the world.' I remember saying, 'This is it tonight. I am only gonna play basketball because I'm great at it and I love to play.' I'm getting all the dirt off my shoulders."

The spitting incident was the turning point of Charles Barkley's career. Barkley formed a bond with the young girl and her family. He was suspended for one game and was fined $10,000. He was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers a season later to the Phoenix Suns.

In his first year in Phoenix, Barkley was named the NBA MVP and was the second-best player in the world behind Michael Jordan. He led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals and faced off against Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

However, Barkley and the Suns fell short in six games. He was unable to get back to the NBA Finals and ended his career without a championship. He retired in 2000 and joined TNT as an analyst.

Barkley's career was just as successful as his stint in the NBA, and some could argue that it's better. He won four Sports Emmy Awards for his work on Inside the NBA, and he recently signed a 10-year contract extension with Turner Sports that reportedly could reach as high as $300 million.

Charles Barkley's NBA career

Charles Barkley has a statue outside the Philadelphia 76ers training facility.

Charles Barkley was selected fifth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the legendary 1984 NBA draft. Barkley was an undersized power forward out of Auburn and was not a full-time starter when he was a rookie.

"The Round Mound of Rebound" spent eight seasons in Philadelphia and turned into one of the best players in the world. He was a six-time All-Star and led the league in rebounds in 1988.

Barkley was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 1992 and was named league MVP. He had his best years in Phoenix but only lasted four seasons with the Suns. He was traded to the Houston Rockets in 1996 and spent the final four seasons of his career there.

