IN PHOTOS: First look at Anthony Edwards' latest Adidas AE1 'charcoal' colorway 

Anthony Edwards is one of the hottest stars in the NBA today and his Adidas AE1 shoes have been selling like hotcakes since Adidas launched the shoe. With the success of the new shoe model, Adidas released a new colorway of AE1's.

Adidas did not divulge further details about the new colorway, but as teased in some photos, the AE1 MX Charcoal is mainly black with gray in some areas to resemble charcoal.

Anthony Edwards participated in his second NBA All-Star game last month. His collaboration with Adidas resulted in the release of the former Georgia Bulldog's first signature shoe through the AE1 line.

The MX Charcoal colorway is the most recent addition to the AE1 lineup. The color series known as "MX" boasts textured coloring inspired by Adidas' YEEZY line, which is known for its multicolor and grayscale options.

The AE1 MX Charcoal boasts a stealthy appearance with gray hues and black overlays.

Like the other Adidas AE1s, the MX Charcoal has a TPU overlay across its sides with ventilated holes. Adidas said the new AE1 colorway will be released in August with an introductory price of $120.

The popularity of the AE1 is fast growing among the sneaker community as the Minnesota Timberwolves have risen to an elite level in the NBA, and they continue to battle the best teams in the NBA Western Conference for the best record come playoff time.

The success of the Timberwolves is much credited to Edwards' elevated gameplay. He is averaging 26.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season.

Other colorways of Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE1 signature shoe

The Adidas AE1 also comes in "With Love," "All-Star," "Georgia Red Clay," "Velocity Blue," "Best of Adi," "Arctic Fusion" and "Stormtrooper" colorways.

Like the Adidas AE1 MX Charcoal, the With Love, Arctic Fusion, All-Star, and Best of Adi colorways are mainly black with varying sole colors.

Except for the Georgia Red Clay, which will only be released on April 4, all the AE1 colorways other than the MX Charcoal are now available.

After launching his new signature shoes last year, Edwards said in a statement via Adidas:

"The launch of the AE1 is, without doubt, one of the pinnacles of my career and life to date. Having the support of Adidas Basketball and joining basketball legends who I've looked up to on their roster, is a dream come true. This is just the beginning - believe that."

You can check out the Adidas AE1 shoes through Adidas' website or at your nearest sports apparel stores.