In Photos: Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoys magical day at Disneyland with fiancee Mariah and their three kids

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is making the most of the NBA offseason by spending quality time with his family. On Saturday, he treated his fiancée, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and their three children to a day at Disneyland.

Taking to his Instagram, Giannis shared some snaps of their time together:

"First Disney visit 💕"

In other pictures, Antetokounmpo and his family were seen enjoying Space Mountain and meeting Mickey Mouse at Town Square Theater. Joining Giannis Antetokounmpo was Milwaukee Bucks teammate Brook Lopez, who was also seen enjoying the rides.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes in the world

Giannis Antetokounmpo made Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in the world, which includes a breakdown of both on and off-field earnings. Antetokounmpo ranks fifth, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, golf's Jon Rahm, and fellow NBAer LeBron James.

Via Forbes, Antetokounmpo has earned $46 million on the field and $65 million away from it, totaling $111 million. He joins James in the category of athletes who earn more from endorsements than from their NBA contracts, which is impressive, given their salaries.

While Antetokounmpo's salary with the Bucks contributes a huge chunk to his earnings, his off-court endorsement deals play a major role too. He has deals with major brands like Nike, where his signature shoe line, the Zoom Freak, remains a bestseller.

In January, Antetokounmpo established a production company, followed by a partnership with Pepsi's Starry soft drink in February, and is poised for a sixth signature sneaker with Nike later this year. Antetokounmpo discussed his deal with Starry (via Forbes):

“They allow me to showcase my personality and be myself through our campaign. I love working with them. They make this easy for me. Obviously, I’m not an actor, I’m a basketball player. But they make me feel comfortable. And I also enjoy the product.”

Given how marketable Antetokounmpo is, expect more endorsements with major brands to come in the future. For now, he is enjoying some time away from the court with his family.