In Photos: Giannis Antetokounmpo's unseen Nike Zoom Freaks' oddly resemble $635 KD 16 'NY vs NY'

Giannis Antetokounmpo is preparing for the start of the 2023-24 season and the golden opportunity he has to bring the Milwaukee Bucks back to the top after three years. Milwaukee has emerged as a title favorite following the addition of superstar Damian Lillard.

Antetokounmpo is one of the many NBA megastars with signature shoe deal, and it looks like one of his new signature shoes has been released.

In the Bucks' preseason finale vs the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, the "Greek Freak" wore his Nike Zoom Freaks shoes. It seemed he really enjoyed it, based on the images he posted on X (formerly called Twitter).

Here are pictures of Antetokounmpo's sneakers:

It's also worth mentioning that Giannis Antetokounmpo's new shoes look similar to Kevin Durant's "NY vs NY" sneakers, which worth $635, per Farfetch.

Kevin Durant's NY vs NY sneakers, via Farfetch

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he wanted to have the "No. 1 shoe in Nike"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has released his fifth signature shoe as part of the deal he has with Nike.

Antetokounmpo's signature deal with Nike began a few years ago, with his first signature shoe becoming available in 2019.

"The immortality, you guys already know that I wanted to have the No.1 shoe in Nike that's able to be affordable for people around the world to buy," Giannis Antetokounmpo said in a video during the summer, via Sportskeeda.

"I'm very proud for that, and I'm happy that I can tell one day to my kids that at one point in my career I had the number one shoe of Nike, and the most affordable shoe in Nike."

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been among the top NBA athletes who have signed signature deals with Nike, which has also deals with LeBron James and Kevin Durant, among others.

His nickname "Greek Freak" was the main reason behind the sneakers' name "Zoom Freak", while Nike, via its website, has revealed the release of new Antetokounmpos sneakers in autumn.

When it comes to his signature shoes, there was an interesting story about the Miami Heat players not wearing the Zoom Freaks during the playoff series with Milwaukee.

It's not known why the Heat made that decision for the series vs the Bucks, but, based on reports, all team members agreed to that.

"Tyler Herro said the Heat banned Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sneakers from everyone’s feet several years ago when they faced the Bucks in the playoffs, but that was by team agreement, not the fiat of one grizzled vet," Mike Vorkunov of The AThletic posted, via Heat Nation.

It's unclear when that happened, as the Heat and Bucks have faced each other in the postseason three times in the last four years.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have their sights set on their season opener vs the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Oct. 26.