In Photos: Giannis Antetokounmpo shares love-filled moments with wife Mariah Riddlepsrigger and 3 kids courtside

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and three children were at Fiserv Forum on Friday for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers game. After the win, the two-time MVP shared love-filled moments on Instagram.

One picture showed Giannis kissing his wife while she sat on the chair courtside with her daughter, Eva, in her lap. Another picture showed the Bucks superstar carrying Eva while he gave her a peck on her cheek.

Antetokounmpo's IG post with wife and children [Credit: IG/@ giannis_an34]

The third showed the 2021 NBA Finals MVP practicing with his two sons on the court. The final showed Riddlesprigger walking into the Bucks arena with her children.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger have been together since 2016. They married in September, after the Olympics, away from the media's gaze. Antetokounmpo's Bucks teammates and former teammates attended his wedding.

The Bucks with Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been struggling this season. They are 7-9 in their 16 games so far. Antetokounmpo had a 37-point triple-double in the game against the Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Riddlesprigger shares a hilarious motherhood experience

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Riddlesprigger is a proud and happy mother to her three children. However, it hasn't always been easy for the wife of the Milwaukee Bucks star.

On Saturday, Riddlesprigger shared her motherhood experience through a hilarious Instagram post. She reposted a post on her IG story about moms rocking motherhood and vice-versa.

"Somedays I rock motherhood, some days it rocks me. Both days we rockin," the post read.

Riddlesprigger hilariously captioned her story:

"Listen cause lately it's been ROCKIN me!!"

Mariah Riddlesprigger's IG story [Credit: IG/@sincerelyymariah]

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger have been together for almost a decade and have three children. They have two sons, Liam Charles and Maverick Shai, born in 2020 and 2021 respectively, and a daughter, Eva Brooke, born in September last year.

Riddlesprigger plays a crucial role in her husband's life. She also runs the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF), which opened in 2022 in memory of Antetokounmpo's father, Charles.

