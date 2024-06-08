In Photos: Inside Rajon Rondo and Latoia Fitzgerald's star-studded Lake Como wedding, from lavish fragrance, food stalls and chic setlist

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo married his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer Latoia Fitzgerald on Friday. Rondo proposed to Fitzgerald in September of 2022, and the couple finally tied the knot this year.

They held their grand wedding at Lake Como in Italy with some beautiful arrangements. Fitzgerald posted photos and stories of the entire wedding and the venue on her Instagram stories. The first story featured a video of her stepping out of a luxury car and walking to the venue.

The next story showcased the wedding venue: a pool in the center of the resort, while the wedding itself took place in the big garden, filled with guests, food stalls and seating arrangements. Some of the drinks on the menu included Saffron Serenity and Eternal Romance.

Latoi Fitzgerald showing the venue on her Instagram story (Credits: @latoifitzgerald/Instagram)

The next story featured the fragrance bar, which the ladies loved. Light Jazz music played in the background as they rounded up near the fragrance bar to try out the different blends of exquisite fragrances curated by the lady in charge of the bar. In another scene, the ladies were sitting at a table, trying out different fragrances with a piano playing in the background.

Guests at the Fragrance bar (Credits: @latoifitzgerald/Instagram)

In yet another story, Fitzgerald is seen in the garden meeting with arriving guests, dressed in an elegant wedding dress with a glass of champagne in her hand. Among the attendees was Washington Wizards' star Kyle Kuzma, alongside girlfriend Winnie Harlow.

Latoi Fitzgerald meeting guests. (Credits: @latoifitzgerald/Instagram)

Another noteworthy star in attendance was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Denver Nuggets, and his wife McKenzie Caldwell-Pope.

Snaps from Rondo and Latoia's wedding (Credits: @mckenzieinthemirror. @teairawalker/Instagram)

Former Lakers player Troy Daniels was also spotted at the wedding and participated in a group photo featuring all the ballers.

Who is Rajon Rondo's wife, Latoia Fitzgerald?

Rajon Rondo's wife, Latoia Fitzgerald, is from Philadelphia and is a successful fashion designer who works for two fashion brands: Lionelle and Dillonger. Lionelle is focused on women's fashion while Dillonger focuses on kids' fashion.

Rajon Rondo made his relationship with Latoia public in 2020. This is the second time Rondo is walking down the aisle, having been previously married to Ashey Bachelor.