In Photos: Jalen Brunson's wife Ali Marks throws sweet surprise for Knicks guard making his 1st NBA All-Star cut

On Thursday night, Jalen Brunson dropped 40 points, perfectly matching his NBA All-Star feat. Following this performance, his wife made sure to commemorate the moment in a special way.

Brunson's proud wife, Ali Marks, could not have picked a better occasion to create a special celebration for her husband. She took to her Instagram account and posted a story of their special moment. As seen in the image, the couple was celebrating the maiden All-Star selection with a basketball-shaped cake.

Along with five-star emojis, Ali captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congratulations Jalen! #11"

Ali Marks had a themed cake for her man (Image via Instagram @alibrunson11)

Jalen Brunson's post-game evening featured a cocktail and sparkler after leading the Knicks to a 109-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers at MSG.

Jalen Brunson had a sweet time with his better half (Image via Instagram @alibrunson11)

Jalen Brunson expressed disbelief after scoring 40 points and grabbing five rebounds as the Knicks rallied to clinch their ninth consecutive victory. Additionally, he contributed 21 points in the first half and continued to perform well despite sustaining an inadvertent eye injury from Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.

Remarkably, Brunson's outstanding resilience propelled him to second place in Knicks history for the most 40-point games before the All-Star break, achieving five such games. He trails only Bernard King, who had seven such outings. It's worth noting that this accomplishment ties Brunson with basketball legends Carmelo Anthony and Patrick Ewing.

Jalen Brunson got teary eyes after a 40-point feat in Knicks win on his All-Star day

Jalen Brunson appeared indifferent last season when he was not chosen for the 2023 NBA All-Star team. Despite achieving career-high averages in points, assists, and 3-point shooting percentage, he was snubbed. Brunson's exceptional playoff performances raised questions about the voting process that omitted the New York Knicks guard.

This season, Brunson's play has surpassed his 2022-23 campaign. Leading many to believe he could secure a starting position for the 2024 East All-Star team. Although he did not surpass Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, the coaches voted him in as a reserve following the Knicks' 109-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

After the game, Brunson was interviewed about his basketball journey. Unlike last season, he could not contain his emotions. The tearful first-time All-Star expressed his gratitude towards Knicks fans at MSG, who showered him with "MVP" chants. Brunson appeared speechless but radiated happiness and excitement.

“I got nothing to say, I got nothing to say,” Brunson said.

Expand Tweet

Jalen Brunson was visibly moved after an outstanding 40-point performance in the Knicks' win on the day of his All-Star nomination. His emotional reaction followed a hard-fought game that led to an overwhelming outpouring of support from the Knicks fans in attendance.

The response from Brunson, who has come a long way since his time with the Dallas Mavericks, reflects the significance of this achievement. As the Knicks rely on his leadership while Julius Randle recovers from injury, Brunson's remarkable feat is a testament to his dedication and talent. Resonating deeply with fans and teammates alike.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!