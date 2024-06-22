Jimmy Butler is having the time of his life this offseason. The Miami Heat star has been hanging out with some of the best-known faces in the world. After country music singer Luke Combs, Butler was seen hanging out with soccer star Neymar Jr. while enjoying a poker game.

The six-time NBA All-Star took to his social media to post pictures of the delightful time with Neymar Jr. Butler posted pictures on his IG story sipping a glass of $3,000 Pétrus wine while enjoying poker with some friends including Neymar. They were also seen playing Sepak Takraw.

While Jimmy Butler continues to enjoy his offseason a lot of conversation in the media has been about his potential contract extension with the Miami Heat. Butler has a player option for the 2025-26 season but he has to decide his future this offseason.

Butler IG story

There have been reports that Butler would probably demand a trade if the Heat do not meet his contract extension demands. According to Howard Beck of The Ringer, the Heat could honor his request.

The Heat player’s presence had a tremendous impact on the team, especially in the postseason. He has been vital in continuing the Heat’s legacy after the LeBron James-Dwyane Wade era. With Butler, the Heat have already been to the NBA Finals twice.

It would be interesting to see if Pat Riley keeps his star player or trades him to reconstruct his team, especially after the 2023-24 season failure. The Heat were eliminated in the first round of the playoff, playing without Butler who was out due to injury.

Jimmy Butler has funny reply to Neymar Jr. “Love u” post

Jimmy Butler and Neymar Jr. have been friends for quite a long time now. Last year, the Heat player told TalkSport that he met the soccer star in 2017 in Paris. Since then, they have shared a very cordial friendship.

After they hung out together, Neymar posted a picture where he was seen hanging out with the Heat star in an identical t-shirt. Neymar captioned the story,

"Love u [Jimmy Butler]."

Butler also took to his IG and gave a hilarious reply to the soccer star.

"All that and you still losing to me at poker tomm."

Butler has said that since he met Neymar in Paris their relationship has grown stronger every day. He also said that he has been to Brazil a few times. Neymar has been playing for Al Hilal SFC in the Saudi Pro League. He led his national soccer team to a gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.