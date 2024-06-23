In Photos: Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle glams up in an all-black ensemble and carries a $8,418 Chanel handbag in New York

Kendra Randle, the wife of New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, showcased an all-black outfit paired with an expensive Chanel handbag in an Instagram post on Saturday. Kendra, who has more than 53,000 followers on Instagram as of writing, complemented her black blazer, top, pants and shoes with a Chanel handbag adorned with colored sequins.

The handbag featured a gold chain strap and a large gold Chanel logo. It is priced at $8,418 on the luxury item store BUYMA US.

Look at her pull off the ensemble below:

Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle glams up in an all-black ensemble with a $8,418 Chanel handbag (Photos from Kendra's IG)

Kendra, who studied fashion design at the University of Kentucky, has established herself as a fashion designer. She launched her own clothing line, KALORE, in 2020.

Kendra met Julius Randle at the university, where he played 40 games, averaging 15.0 points and 10.4 rebounds, leading to his selection as the seventh overall pick by the LA Lakers in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Will Julius Randle be traded this offseason?

Julius Randle, who averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 46 games this season and made his third All-Star selection, suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out for most of the second half of the season.

The Knicks now face a decision regarding Randle, who is under contract until the 2024-25 season and has a nearly $31 million player option (per Spotrac) for 2025-26.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that Randle can sign an extension with the Knicks on August 3, potentially worth up to $181.5 million over four years. However, this could limit the Knicks' flexibility in pursuing other stars.

“The Knicks are not trying to trade Randle, but they recognize that their quest for a star could require having to do so. If a suitable target does not pop up this summer, then they could turn their eyes to the 2025 trade deadline, hoping to land one then,” Katz wrote.

This season, the Knicks were proactive in acquiring players, trading RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Quentin Grimes, Ryan Arcidiacono and three second-round picks for OG Anunoby, Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanović.

Their investment paid off as the Knicks secured the second seed in the East and, despite playoff injuries, reached the second round before being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in seven games.