In Photos: Karl-Anthony Towns and girlfriend Jordyn Woods attend Hermes show in Paris with Rudy Gobert and Julia Bonilla

Minnesota Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert attended the Hermes fashion show in Paris along with their girlfriends Jordyn Woods and Julia Bonilla respectively. Woods took to Instagram to share snaps of them attending the event together on Saturday.

"From Minnesota to Paris 🤍," Woods captioned.

Timberwolves stars attend the Hermes show in Paris with their girlfriends (Image: Jordyn Woods Instagram)

Woods poses with Bonilla at the Hermes show (Image: Jordyn Woods Instagram)

The Hermes show is part of the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, which began on Wednesday and ends on Sunday. The event highlights the men's collection for spring and summer 2025 and is being held at the Palais de Tokyo.

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, is a model-turned-entrepreneur and is also a social media influencer with over 12 million followers on Instagram. Woods started dating Towns in 2020 after being friends with the four-time NBA All-Star for a while.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert's girlfriend is an artistic director and agent and also runs her own podcast "Journey" and blog "Julia BNL" on the side. Gobert revealed his relationship with Bonilla for the first time in Feb. 2024 when he announced that he was expecting a baby with her.

The couple welcomed their baby in May, for which Gobert missed Game 2 of the Timberwolves' Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets. However, the Timberwolves clinched victory despite being without their star center.

Rudy Gobert brushes off criticism for missing playoff game to witness birth of first child

Rudy Gobert was criticized for missing Game 2 of the Timberwolves conference semifinal series to witness the birth of his first child with his girlfriend Julia Bonilla.

However, the reigning DPOY brushed off the criticism led by Gilbert Arenas, citing that he had made the decision a long time ago.

"This is one thing I decided I was never going to miss in my life," Rudy Gobert told FOX Sports.

"I love this game. I dedicated my whole life to this game. But this is one thing that is above that. And that's being there for the birth of my child. I think everyone in this locker room understands that."

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a commendable run in the 2024 playoffs before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the conference finals with a gentleman's sweep.

The team secured their first sweep in franchise history to start their postseason run and also took down reigning champions, Denver Nuggets, to advance to the conference finals.