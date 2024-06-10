In Photos: Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods stuns in pastel green bridesmaid outfit as she poses all smiles with T-Wolves star

Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods attended their friend's marriage on Sunday at Disneyland. Woods, one of the bridesmaids at the wedding, turned heads in her green outfit. The Minnesota Timberwolves star, who accompanied his girlfriend, attended the ceremony in an all-black outfit.

Woods took to social media to post pictures from the wedding and captioned it with an endearing message for the couple. She also shared candid pictures with Towns.

“A fairytale wedding for a magical couple. Love you,” Woods wrote in the caption and tagged the couple in the post.

Towns' girlfriend Jordan Woods Photo Credit [Jordyn Woods IG handle]

Towns' team had a great 2023-24 season. They made it to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years, and the first time since Kevin Garnett's era in Minnesota. Woods remained supportive of both her boyfriend and his team throughout the season. After they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks, Woods sent a shoutout to the Timberwolves team for their great run.

Jordyn Woods wants to have a family with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns but doesn’t want to rush marriage

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have been dating for over four years. The Minnesota Timberwolves star and his girlfriend share a strong foundation when it comes to their romantic relationship. From being best friends to being in a committed relationship, they have been through a lot of tough and good times.

However, Woods doesn’t want to rush marriage. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Woods said that she and her NBA star boyfriend are extremely ambitious people focused on their careers.

"I think we are two young ambitious people and we found comfort in each other. Of course, one day in the future I would like to have a time to settle down and have a family of my own," Woods said.

"But right now I don’t want things to go way too fast. I am too focused right now to be worried about something that is happening next year or two years from now or three years from now."

Towns and Woods became close after Towns’ mother Jacqueline Cruz succumbed to COVID-19 in April 2020. The Timberwolves star was very close to his mother and it was Woods who stepped up and played a big role in comforting Towns.

