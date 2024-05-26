Jordyn Woods, the longtime girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, is spreading some affection towards another member of the Timberwolves family: Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend, Allison Audrey.

Woods recently took to social media to praise Allison Audrey, the pregnant girlfriend of Towns' teammate Jaden McDaniels. Audrey, sporting a stylish biker jacket, caught Woods' attention, prompting her to gush over Audrey's chic maternity style.

"Prettiest mommy 💙," Woods commented on a photo of Audrey.

Audrey Allison, a former Georgia State women's basketball player who is expecting her first child with Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, showcased her baby bump in style. Allison posed, both while seated on the floor and on a stool, wearing only a triple-layer black leather jacket adorned with blue and white stripes in the front.

Since announcing her pregnancy in April, Audrey has been very active on social media, sharing her motherhood journey. She frequently posts photos on Instagram, offering her followers glimpses into this special time in her life.

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods showcases singing talent with love song

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods and Towns started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and were friends before deciding to take their relationship to the next level.

They celebrated their four-year anniversary on May 20, and Woods had a sweet surprise for her boyfriend. She posted a clip of a song she wrote and recorded especially for him, showing her love and creativity.

The clip features a smooth R&B song titled "Be With You." The lyrics reveal Woods' deep feelings for Towns, showcasing their connection. She even captioned the Instagram post to mark their special milestone,

4 years with my Bestfriend. ❤️ here’s a snippet of a song I wrote for him 🔥🥲🙃

This isn't the first time Jordyn Woods has dabbled in music as she has featured in some music videos such as "Baby Birkin" by Gunna, and "Over" by Lucky Daye to name a few. Primarily known for her modeling and business ventures, she's now showcasing her artistic side.