Games that are held in the LA Lakers homecourt can often become a star-studded affair and it isn't just because of the talent on the court. Various celebrities were in attendance in the Lakers' matchup against the OKC Thunder on MLK day.

Social media personalities and models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, along with fashion designer Sarah Staudinger were spotted sitting courtside to support the Lakers as they faced the OKC Thunder.

Here are some photos of the three taken at the Crypto Arena during the Jan. 15 matchup between the two Western Conference teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kendall Jenner courtside at the Lakers game

Hailey Bieber and Sarah Staudinger courtside at the Lakers game

Kendall Jenner and Sarah Staudinger

Kendall Jenner courtside

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Sarah Staudinger sitting together

Also read: "He'll be super happy": Bombshell trade proposal from analyst sees Draymond Green packing to LeBron James' Lakers

A fan was kicked out of the Lakers-Thunder matchup

While he was sitting at the edge of the bench during their game against the Thunder, a fan suddenly ran up to LeBron James. The fan was seen putting an arm around his shoulders and appeared to be saying something to him.

LeBron shoved the fan away before a staff member showed up to usher the fan away. The fan who approached LeBron was promptly kicked out of the game for his actions.

Expand Tweet

The LA Lakers upset the OKC Thunder in their matchup

The LA Lakers and the OKC Thunder could not be further from each other this season as the Thunder have thrived and are sitting comfortably as the second-place team in the West, while the 17-time champs are close to the bottom.

The matchup was crucial for the LeBron-led squad and despite facing an uphill battle, the Lakers were able to pull it off as they prevailed in the end. The struggling LA Lakers defeated the Thunder 112-105 to improve to 20-21.

The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis who had a double-double of 27 points and 15 rebounds. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old LeBron James stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

Aside from them, four other players scored in double figures, namely Austin Reaves (15 pts), D'Angelo Russell (14 pts), Rui Hachimura (12 pts), and Christian Wood (11 pts).

The LA Lakers were buoyed by a complete team effort in a much-needed win, however, this team could look very different at the trade deadline. Several of their players have repeatedly come up in trade rumors as the front office hopes to turn the season around and place the Lakers in championship contention while LeBron is still in a position to lead them.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!