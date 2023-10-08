In Photos: Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant spotted with daughter Natalia Bryant & Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. at USC Trojans football game

The USC Trojans football game was graced by the presence of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's family. In the face of a spirited challenge from Arizona, USC quarterback Caleb Williams delivered with his legs all the way into triple overtime.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow, was photographed at the game with her daughter Natalia Bryant after their Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Friday.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, is a college student at the University of Southern California and a professional model.

"Over the years, she taught me confidence and that beauty comes from the inside first," Natalia told Vogue about her mother, Vanessa.

She even said that it was because of Vanessa for what she is today.

Vanessa captioned an Instagram photo of herself at the game in a No. 24 USC jersey, "Mamba Forever."

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant spotted with O'Shea Jackson Jr.

In addition, O'Shea Jackson Jr., son of rapper and actor Ice Cube, accompanied the Kobe family. The 30-year-old played the role of a basketball coach in the Apple TV+ series Swagger, where he dedicated his whole performance to his hero Kobe Bryant back in 2021.

No. 9 USC Maintains Unbeaten Streak In 43-41 Triple Overtime Win Over Arizona

Williams raced for three touchdowns before converting on a two-point conversion in the third overtime (via Instagram)

Despite the fact that he is plainly good at it, Caleb Williams doesn't really like running with the ball. Williams, nonetheless, raced for three touchdowns before converting on a two-point conversion in the third overtime as No. 9 USC defeated Arizona 43-41 on Saturday night.

There were numerous reasons why the Trojans could have lost its first game of the season against Arizona - some more familiar than others. Yet, in the third overtime, Williams snuck by a Wildcats defender with a stuttering step, giving him ample room to slip into the endzone for the win.

"We wouldn't have won that game without the defense," Williams said in response to a question aimed at coach Lincoln Riley.

He added:

"Your culture gets tested quick. Defense is what got us going."

Riley acknowledged the need for improvement while also appreciating the fact that USC had escaped a difficult matchup unscathed yet again.

Coach Riley was quoted as saying that he wanted the Trojans to score every time they had the ball. However, it was not going to happen. He admitted that it wasn't their best performance by any means, but he wouldn't count the Trojans out.