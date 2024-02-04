IN PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant unveils 'Vino Mamba' wine-inspired Nike PEs

It has been four years since the world lost Kobe Bryant, but hardly anyone has forgotten him. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, is trying her best to keep the Mamba legacy alive.

Vanessa recently shared some images through her social media account of the latest wine-inspired Nike Kobe 4 PE in the 'Vino' colorway. She took to her Instagram account and posted the images, captioning:

"#VinoMamba #PE 🍷 🍇"

The latest glimpse of the Vino PE kicks has been shared as they are still to be launched. This will be launched under the Kobe Bryant signature line from the brand, Nike Kobe 4.

Additionally, Vanessa Bryant has also posted a few clicks of another pair, the Kobe 6 PEs with the Los Angeles Dodgers colorway. The shoes will have an LA signature shade of Dodger blue with a baseball-inspired tongue. The Kobe 6 PE with Dodgers colorway will not see a retail release. However, the shoes will carry the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's love and support for the Dodgers.

Vanessa Bryant has got the trademarks secured for the Kobe Bryant-themed wines and more

Vanessa Bryant, who now oversees Kobe Bryant, LLC, filed four trademark applications, signaling her intention to venture into the wine industry by naming a wine after the late NBA Hall of Famer. The trademarks, filed on November 5, 2021, include phrases such as "Mamba Vino," "Mamba Vino 2024," "Mamba Vino 8," and "Mamba Vino 24."

These filings reflect Vanessa's ongoing expansion of the Bryant brand, following a previous trademark application encompassing diverse areas such as digital collectible items, websites, training camps, broadcasting platforms, podcasts, TV shows, movies, documentaries, music, sports cards, food and drink containers, as well as t-shirts.

The chosen names for the wines hold significance to Kobe Bryant's legacy, incorporating his well-known "vino" nickname, symbolizing his game's perceived improvement with age, as well as paying homage to the jersey numbers he wore during his career: 8 and 24, both of which are retired by the Lakers and honored in the rafters at the Staples Center.

However, Vanessa had also applied to secure the trademark for "Mamba and Mambacita," for clothing and footwear as we are witnessing per the latest releases, as indicated in the filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 10, 2021.

It's worth noting that the Bryant family's intention behind securing these trademarks may not be solely for development but also to prevent others from using them, similar to what Tom Brady did with the "Tom Terrific" trademark.

Since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in January 2020, the Bryant estate has sought several trademarks including "Mamba Sports Academy," "Mambacita," "Lady Mambas," and "Lil Mambas" among others.

