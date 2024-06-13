In Photos: Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow poses in skimpy vacation fit after Rajon Rondo's wedding in Italy

Kyle Kuzma and his girlfriend Winnie Harlow were in attendance when Rajon Rondo married his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, in Italy. Harlow posted pictures of her in a skimpy dress on vacation in Italy after the wedding.

She posted pictures with Fitzgerald, who was in a hoodie. The girlfriend of the Washington Wizards player also posted a video of Rondo with his friends enjoying a boat ride in Lake Como.

She captioned the post:

"Blushing Bride."

Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (also present) were part of the LA Lakers' championship team in 2020. Kuzma and KCP won their first title with LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the Bubble NBA in Orlando. Rondo not only played a big part in the championship but a bigger role in helping both young Kuzma and Pope develop their game.

Marriage with Latoia Fitzgerald is the second time he walked down the aisle. He was previously married to Ashley Bachelor. Nonetheless, Rondo and Fitzgerald made their relationship public in 2020.

Rondo and Fitzgerald have a daughter named Leo, who was born this year. The former NBA player also has two children, a daughter Rayelle and a son Rajon Rondo Jr., with his former wife.

Winnie Harlow joins boyfriend Kyle Kuzma and his former teammates for Rajon Rondo’s wedding in Italy

Rajon Rondo’s wedding saw several NBA players in attendance. The wedding was at Lake Como and attended by several NBA players, including Kyle Kuzma and his girlfriend, Winnie Harlow. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Denver Nuggets star, was also joined by his wife, McKenzie Pope.

James Harden was also in attendance for the wedding of the former NBA star guard. The 2018 MVP was joined by his girlfriend, Paije Speights. Interestingly, Speights caught the bride's bouquet.

The reaction from Harden went viral. When Speights picked the bride's bouquet from the floor, Harden stood still. However, when his girlfriend turned toward him to hug him, Harden stood still with his eyes wide open as if in horror. The guests around him were seen laughing at his reaction.

Aside from these three stars, Troy Daniels, who also played with Rondo, was also in attendance. Although Daniels was waived by the Lakers before they won the 2020 title, the team sent him a championship ring.