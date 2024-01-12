In Photos: LeBron James and Anthony Davis inspire Lakers' drippy fits with GAP and Louis Vuitton outfits worth $2980

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. LA is 3-0 in the season series against Phoenix and will be looking to make it a sweep. The Lakers are only on a modest two-game winning streak after their past four and will try to extend that run.

As always, the players’ entrance into the arena has become quite the spectacle. Even diehard basketball fans who are non-fashionistas have come to appreciate the pre-game event. The players rarely disappoint with what they wear heading into the game.

LeBron James had a rugged look with a complete gray ensemble. His bonnet, shirt, pants and shoes, the Nike P-6000s were all in the same color. The four-time MVP also had a denim GAP Jacket to bring off the workmanlike approach.

Anthony Davis had that suave and slick style that “King James” usually and effortlessly brings off. His glasses, shirt, pants and bag were all brown. Davis had a Louis Vuitton jacket to nicely provide a contrast to the get-up. A No. 3 chain hangs around his neck.

LeBron James and Davis’ outfit easily fetched a cool $2,980. They have dressed the part and are ready to lead the LA Lakers against the Phoenix Suns.

Jarred Vanderbilt had a creative style that many will love but will perhaps not suit some. He had leather shoes that go with denim shorts and a gaudy red Louis Vuitton bag. A Maison Margiela jumper dominated his upper. The stitched jumper alone is $1,861.

D’Angelo Russell had casual camouflage pants and white shoes with an orange $250 SSENSE hoodie. A multicolored bonnet covered his head to put on a laid-back but cool style.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are looking to put on a show

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis already caught the attention of fans at Crypto.com Arena, they are still looking to put on a show. By 11:00 p.m. ET, they will be hoping to impress people not only with their pregame outfits but with their play on the court as well.

In the LA Lakers’ 132-131 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, the two were spectacular. Davis had 41 points to lead all scorers to go with 11 rebounds and six assists. James finished with 22 points, 12 assists, five rebounds, one block and one assist.

Anthony Davis, in particular, was dominant down the stretch against the Raptors. The big man had 10 points in the game’s last 1:01, including eight pressure-packed free throws and a key block on Scottie Barnes.

The two will have to be at their best against a team with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all available.