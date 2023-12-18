In Photos: LeBron James catches Bryce James' Sierra Canyon game with family after appearing for Bronny James' USC debut game

One week after sitting courtside to watch Bronny James' NCAA debut with USC, LeBron James was courtside to watch his second son, Bryce James, play a high school game with Sierra Canyon. The NBA's all-time scoring leader posted a few images of him attending the game along with his family on social media.

The game took place in the same venue, the Galen Center at the University of Southern California, where Bronny James made his NCAA debut on Dec. 10.

Bryce James recently returned to Sierra Canyon after starting the 2023-24 season with Notre Dame Sherman Oaks. James spent his first two years at high school with Sierra Canyon before deciding to join Notre Dame Sherman Oaks in the summer.

LeBron James shares excitement about Bronny James' NCAA debut

LeBron James was in attendance on Dec. 10 to watch his son, Bronny James, make his debut with USC. It was Bronny's first appearance after suffering a cardiac arrest in late July and taking five months off to recover and get back to the floor.

James shared his excitement about his son's first NCAA appearance during the week.

"It was everything for my family," James said, via ESPN. "It was just an emotional, draining day, from the time we all woke up to the time the buzzer hit zeros. I think the most important thing – who cares about the win or the loss? – the kid was standing tall and standing strong at the end of the game.

"That is a blessing in its own right, and that is a win. He's won at life, and everything else at this point is extra credit. That moment was everything for us to be there. To see the first person out of our family, out of the James gang, to grace a college campus and a college floor, that was pretty cool."

Bronny James is expected to spend the 2023-24 season with USC and then declare for the NBA draft in June. His father is under contract with the LA Lakers through the summer of 2025 and has made it clear that he will not retire until he plays pn the same team with his son.

In the meantime, James is focused on winning his fifth NBA championship. He is averaging 25.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in 23 games with the Lakers, who are ninth in the West standings with a 15-11 record.