In Photos: LeBron James flexes $3550 Louis Vuitton Speedy 50 bag, arriving for his 20th NBA All-Star game  

LeBron James is about to play his 20th NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis and he made sure he arrived in style. The four-time NBA champion, who never misses a beat in his fashion choices, reached hours before the biggest event of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.
Spotted approaching the NBA Western Conference All-Stars, the former league MVP came in with an all-yellow Nike outfit. But what captured the attention of social media was the luxurious bag that he was carrying.
Bags have been a part of LeBron James' fashion repertoire, as he brought along a Louis Vuitton Speedy 50 bag. The stylish yellow bag that matched James' choice of clothes colors is being sold at $3,550 at the LV retail store.
The bag is designed by Creative Director Pharrell Williams and features his new Damier Pop canvas design. Williams has used vibrant colors to infuse a playful and fashionable essence into this timeless bag.
Crafted with natural cowhide leather on the top handles and handle mounts, it also comes with a removable, adjustable shoulder strap. Measuring 19.7 x 12.6 x 11.4 inches, the yellow-hued bag boasts a spacious interior, lined with textile and accented with gold hardware.
It includes features like a zip closure, lock closure for the main compartment, inside zipped pocket, name tag, and double top handles. The removable, adjustable strap offers versatility with a drop ranging from 15.7 to 21.7 inches.
LeBron James was unaware of the Golden State Warriors trade rumors
Hours before the tip-off of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, LeBron James was busy doing his media rounds and answered some pressing questions, including a trade rumor that he may be shipped to join Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
As he made a stop at Inside the NBA, Ernie Johnson asked James about his reaction to the spreading rumor.
"It didn't go far at all. I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it," said James. "Sometimes these conversations happen behind closed doors that you didn't even know about. Until I guess if it is real or not, then they will bring it to you but it never even got to me. I heard it when the reports dropped as well."
The Los Angeles Lakers are resuming the 2023-24 regular season on February 22, as they will be going on the road to face the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.