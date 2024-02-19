In Photos: LeBron James flexes $3550 Louis Vuitton Speedy 50 bag, arriving for his 20th NBA All-Star game  

LeBron James is about to play his 20th NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis and he made sure he arrived in style. The four-time NBA champion, who never misses a beat in his fashion choices, reached hours before the biggest event of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Spotted approaching the NBA Western Conference All-Stars, the former league MVP came in with an all-yellow Nike outfit. But what captured the attention of social media was the luxurious bag that he was carrying.

Bags have been a part of LeBron James' fashion repertoire, as he brought along a Louis Vuitton Speedy 50 bag. The stylish yellow bag that matched James' choice of clothes colors is being sold at $3,550 at the LV retail store.

LeBron James arrives at the NBA Western Conference locker room carrying an LV Speedy 50 Bandoulière Damier Pop

The bag is designed by Creative Director Pharrell Williams and features his new Damier Pop canvas design. Williams has used vibrant colors to infuse a playful and fashionable essence into this timeless bag.

Crafted with natural cowhide leather on the top handles and handle mounts, it also comes with a removable, adjustable shoulder strap. Measuring 19.7 x 12.6 x 11.4 inches, the yellow-hued bag boasts a spacious interior, lined with textile and accented with gold hardware.

It includes features like a zip closure, lock closure for the main compartment, inside zipped pocket, name tag, and double top handles. The removable, adjustable strap offers versatility with a drop ranging from 15.7 to 21.7 inches.

LeBron James was unaware of the Golden State Warriors trade rumors

Hours before the tip-off of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, LeBron James was busy doing his media rounds and answered some pressing questions, including a trade rumor that he may be shipped to join Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

As he made a stop at Inside the NBA, Ernie Johnson asked James about his reaction to the spreading rumor.

"It didn't go far at all. I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it," said James. "Sometimes these conversations happen behind closed doors that you didn't even know about. Until I guess if it is real or not, then they will bring it to you but it never even got to me. I heard it when the reports dropped as well."

The Los Angeles Lakers are resuming the 2023-24 regular season on February 22, as they will be going on the road to face the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.