LeBron James minutes restriction 2024 NBA All-Star: Latest update on Lakers' superstar ahead of Eastern vs Western conference game

LeBron James is on the brink of a historic moment as he gears up for his 20th NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. However, the 39-year-old basketball veteran acknowledges that he may have to limit his playing time due to a lingering injury that requires medical evaluation.

According to Shane Young of Forbes Sports, the four-time MVP will not play the whole game.

The exact duration of James' playtime in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game remains uncertain, but records provide insight. His lowest recorded minutes during this event stand at 13 in 2021, slightly increasing to 14 in 2023.

His highest was in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, when he recorded 36 minutes.

LeBron James' ankle injury was initially reported on January 4. Since then, the Lakers' medical staff has closely monitored his condition, making the 20-time All-Star's availability for each game uncertain.

Despite the ankle sprain, James has only sat out four of the Lakers' 20 games, including their recent matchup against the Utah Jazz on Valentine's Day.

The Los Angeles Lakers (30-26) will return to action on February 22 against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, aiming to extend their three-game winning streak.

LeBron James' NBA All-Star Game Records

Entering his 20th NBA All-Star Game, LeBron James has quite a resume in the league's mid-season event with his longevity. The only time he was not part of the NBA All-Star Game was during his rookie year and since then, he has never missed one.

With 19 consecutive appearances and starts, James surpasses legends like Abdul-Jabbar and Bryant. His upcoming 20th appearance showcases his remarkable presence in almost 30% of the league's All-Star events.

Across 523 minutes in the last 19 NBA All-Star Games, James holds numerous records, including most points, field goals, field goal attempts and 3-point attempts.

Despite his turnovers, he maintains impressive averages of 22.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. His highest-scoring feat occurred in 2012, tallying 36 points.

Furthermore, James boasts three All-Star MVP titles, tying him with Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal, with only Bryant and Bob Pettit ahead with four each.