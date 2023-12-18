In Photos: LeBron James shares snaps with Savannah James in classic threads for Rich Paul's birthday bash

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, went to a lavish birthday celebration of his close friend and sports agent, Rich Paul. The couple has some photos out dressed in timeless outfits that give fans a sneak peek at their appearance.

The photos were shared by celebrity hairstylist Hair by Jay, who did Savannah's hair before the event. He showed his creativity by glamming up LeBron's wife to look stunning with his skill working on Savannah's hair textures and extensions.

Savannah James came out with an all-black theme while LeBron James spiced it up with a two-piece all-white suit. Both showcased their taste in jewelry through LeBron's medallion and Savannah's earrings. LeBron topped it off with a classy black fedora and sunglasses.

Rich Paul, who turned 42, is one of the most powerful basketball agents in the NBA. Aside from handling LeBron James, he helped broker max deals for Anthony Davis, Fred VanVleet and Zach LaVine.

Among all the 32 players under his watch, he also handles Darius Garland, De'Aaron Fox, Jerami Grant, Jordan Clarkson, Draymond Green, Jusuf Nurkic, Dejounte Murray, Lonzo Ball and Tyrese Maxey.

LeBron James criticizes LA Lakers after upset loss to San Antonio Spurs

The LA Lakers are coming off from a 129-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, who were on an 18-game losing streak, on Sunday. Los Angeles was without D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis.

Right after the game, LeBron James addressed what the Lakers' front office needs to do.

“Our team is not built to have three starters out,” James said, “but you can give credit where credit is due. San Antonio played great tonight. They shot the ball extremely well.”

Rich Paul also manages Zach LaVine, who is rumored to be traded midseason. Among the destinations that LaVine is linked to go next is the LA Lakers.

The Lakers will have two more home games at the Crypto.com Arena as the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls visit them on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. They go on the road on Thursday and Saturday to battle the Chicago Bulls again and then the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.