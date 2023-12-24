In Photos: Marcus Jordan throws lavish 34th birthday bash with Larsa Pippen at Catch Steak New York

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen continue to grow strong in their relationship despite receiving outside noise and criticism from the public. With Marcus being the son of Michael Jordan and Larsa being the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, their relationship has certainly resulted in controversial reactions. Recently, the two celebrated Marcus' 34th birthday at Catch Steak New York, as per Instagram.

Video clips of the birthday celebration were shared by Larsa Pippen via her Instagram stories, as a small group of friends were also in attendance. With that said, here's a look at the photos of Marcus Jordan's lavish 34th birthday bash.

Larsa Pippen Instagram Story #1

Larsa Pippen Instagram Story #2

Larsa Pippen Instagram Story #3

Larsa Pippen Instagram Story #4

With both Marcus and Larsa blocking out all of the outside noise that they receive because of their relationship, the two continue having the time of their lives together, especially on Marcus' birthday.

Catch Steak New York is one of the most known fine dining restaurants in New York City for its excellent food, such as their wagyu and dry-aged steaks, along with the stylish ambiance of the establishment.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen talk about their fondness for each other in their relationship

Speaking with People's Sabrina Weiss and Nicole Pajer, Marcus Jordan briefly described what his favorite trait about Larsa Pippen was.

"I think my favorite thing about Larsa is just how caring she is," Jordan said. "She would literally give the last shirt off her back for somebody. And I think that's genuine."

From Marcus' comments, he finds Larsa genuine and caring, while he also mentioned that she is the type of person who would "give the last shirt off her back for somebody."

Additionally, Larsa, ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen also had something to say about Marcus Jordan and what she loved about him.

"He's always ready to do anything," Pippen said. "He has the best personality as far as he's always ready to go and do fun stuff, which I love. We're in a really fun place in our lives"

Their fondness and love for each other have been evident in how they show off their relationship in public, devoid of any backlash or opposing comments that come their way.