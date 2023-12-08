In photos: Michael Jordan poses with Marcus inside daughter Jasmine’s 31st birthday bash

Over the past year, Michael Jordan and his son Marcus have had a rocky relationship. That said, the two were recently seen together celebrating another member of their family.

Aside from Marcus, Michael Jordan has two other children. He has a son named Jeffery, and a daughter named Jasmine. The latter just celebrated her 31st birthday, to which all of her family attended.

During the party, Marcus Jordan posted a photo on his Instagram story. He was posing with his father and sister with a caption that wished her a happy birthday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Via Marcus Jordan's Instagram

Jasmine Jordan did not follow in her father's footsteps in the basketball world, but she has gotten in on the business. Dating back to 2017, she has been employed by the Air Jordan brand and has worked closesly with a wide range of female athletes.

At 31 years old, Jasmine is the youngest of MJ's three children. Marcus is the middle child and is only a year older, and Jeffery being the oldest at 35.

Michael Jordan does not agree with some of Marcus Jordan's life choices

The reason Marcus and Michael Jordan have a rocky relationship has to do with some of his recent choices. Mainly, his dating life.

Over the past year, Marcus Jordan has been in a public relationship with Larsa Pippen. She is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, who MJ won six championships alongside with the Chicago Bulls. Given how the two are connected, "His Airness" isn't exactly happy to see them together.

During his vacation in France over the summer, Jordan was asked if he approved of his son dating the ex-wife of his former teammate. The Bulls legend kept his response short, letting out an emphatic no.

Despite his father not approving of the relationship, Marcus has continued to be with Larsa Pippen. He even has his sights set on marrying her at some point. On top of wanting to the tie the knot, Marcus also wants his father to be his best man if he does so.

Expand Tweet

Since winning six titles together, Michael Jordan and Scoitte Pippen's relationship has taken some hits over the years. The two aren't fond of one another anymore, and this situation only makes things more awkward between them.

Even with Michael's open feelings going against his son's relationship, it appears they were able to put their differences aside to celebrate Jasmine on her birthday.