IN PHOTOS: Michael Jordan’s son rocks upcoming The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Home”

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, posted a sneak peek at the latest upcoming hyped Jordan drop. The NBA legend’s son is fresh off the news of his split with Larsa Pippen. Now he is trending on social media once again for showing off the upcoming Jordans.

Marcus shared a post featuring a close-up of the latest collaboration between Trophy Room, an elevated retail boutique founded by Marcus Jordan, and the Jordan Brand. The shoes are officially known as, The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Home."

Take a look at Marcus Jordan’s tweet and first look at the shoe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Latest on the newest shoe from Michael Jordan and his son Marcus

The highly-anticipated Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Home” are set to drop in March 2024. They will be released in two different colorways. The “Home” colorway will feature the traditional colors of the Chicago Bulls. This colorway will feature sail, black, varsity red and muslin colors. The other edition will feature black, sail and metallic gold colors.

Both colorways will feature premium features. They will have panels of real leather with some suede and satin features.

The shoes will also feature The Trophy Room logos. It will also include the famous Air Jordan logos and the Nike swoosh. Those include the famous Air Jordan wings logo on the back heel.

The first “Home” colorway is set to release on March 21 via Nike.com and the Nike SNKRS app. It will also be available at The Trophy Room. Each pair is set to retail at $140.

The shoes are just the latest hype release in the long line of Air Jordan 1 Lows. Past famous editions include the Travis Scott collabs on the same shoe or the Retro Chicago colorway that was rereleased in 2016. Those pairs can be found on sites like StockX for around $410-$1,000. The UNC colorway features Carolina blue and white features and is another popular edition of the shoe.

Air Jordans used to garner hyped releases. However, the sneaker market has taken a bit of a step back in recent times. New drops do not sell out as fast as they used to as the market has grown towards saturation and demand has dipped.

Michael Jordan and Nike began their iconic shoe line back in 1985. The Air Jordan 1 shoe continues to be one of the best-selling shoes of all time.