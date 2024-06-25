In Photos: Michael Jordan spotted smoking cigar with model wife Yvette Prieto during vacation in Ibiza

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto have been known to go on vacation in some eye-popping locations. They sometimes relax together with their twin daughters or go by themselves for a romantic getaway. Most were expecting that they would be in another enviable destination this summer.

Last year, the couple were spotted enjoying a luxurious boat ride with their kids. They also met other celebrities who also took time off their busy schedules. Magic Johnson, Samuel Jackson and Judge Greg Mathis were a few of the A-listers they spent time with.

This year, Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto have reportedly been spotted in Ibiza for some downtime:

Jordan and Prieto got on a speed boat off the coast of one of Spain’s most popular summer hubs. The Chicago Bulls legend wore a white shirt and light green swimming shorts for the occasion. A white bucket hat and his iconic cigar completed his casual look.

Meanwhile, the former model grabbed the spotlight with her knitted light brown bikini cover-up. She also brought a brown bag and easily her most eye-catching accessory - the reportedly $1 million engagement ring.

During the trip, Michael Jordan seemed to be having a blast. He often talked to his wife Yvette Prieto who usually had a smile in many of their conversations.

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto had Ibiza-based magician Sean Christopher perform for them

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto did not just have a good time frolicking in the sea. The day before they got on a speedboat to enjoy the waters, the couple had an entertaining night on their yacht. Sean Christopher, a highly sought after Ibiza-based magician, was on board Jordan’s luxurious ride to perform his art.

Christopher went on Instagram to share his experience:

“Performing for Michael Jordan and his family on their yacht, an absolute childhood dream come true… #goat #michaeljordan”

Sean Christopher often does private magic tricks with celebrities so it wasn’t surprising he was asked to do his act for Jordan’s friends and family. The six-time NBA champ will be busy once he returns to his country so he is maximizing his vacation. Jordan’s 23XI Racing is competing in the NASCAR Cup Series which will have a race on July 1. “His Airness,” who is heavily involved with his racing team will likely be there to watch the action.

For now, he is soaking in the sun and sea with his wife Yvette Prieto in Ibiza