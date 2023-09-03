In Photos: Nikola Jokic’s horses finish at podium during 60th Ljubicevski Equestrian Games in Serbia

Shortly after clinching an NBA championship, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is wasting no time in returning to his winning ways, this time by achieving success as an owner of racehorses.

During the 60th Ljubicevski Equestrian Games in Pozarevac, Serbia, Jokic fielded two horses: Brenno Laumar and Amy Del Duomo. Brenno Laumar won, and Amy Del Duomo came in second out of eight horses.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nikola Jokic wins the race with Brenno Laumar. (Uploaded by rts.rs)

Nikola Jokic wins the race with Brenno Laumar. (Uploaded by rts.rs)

Nikola Jokic wins the race with Brenno Laumar. (Uploaded by @HarrisonWind)

Brenno Laumar has emerged victorious in six out of eight races during the summer season.

Only a day ago, Amsterdam JMH, another horse from Jokic's Dream Catcher stable, claimed the top spot in a separate race that included eight other horses.

Nikola Jokic wins a race with Amsterdam JMH. (Uploaded by @HarrisonWind)

Jokic has participated in multiple horse races during the offseason.

Just last month, he was seen with his Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon in Serbia for horse racing.

Nikola Jokic, the horse racer

Nikola Jokic has openly shared his passion for horse racing.

In June, when asked if he would acquire another horse if he secured an NBA Finals victory, Jokic cleverly replied:

“Probably, even if I lose.”

Expand Tweet

Following Denver's NBA Finals victory against the Miami Heat in June, the NBA Finals MVP revealed his desire to go back to Serbia specifically for horse racing.

Expand Tweet

In a 2016 interview with Slam, Jokic recalled that during his early teenage years, he opted for horse racing over basketball.

“Basketball was always in my life," he said. "I had two older brothers who played basketball. I fell in love with basketball because of them. We would always play together. But then at some point in my life, Itstarted to go into horse racing.

“I just fell in love with horses and their beauty and elegance. It was like a hobby for me. I didn’t get serious with it. And I wasn’t taking basketball serious either. I was in between both,”

Jokic's passion for horse racing has come full circle, adding a unique dimension to his illustrious career and cementing his status as a true multi-talented athlete.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)