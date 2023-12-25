In Photos: Nikola Jokic and wife melt hearts as Kristoff and Anna from Frozen at Nuggets holiday bash

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets attended what looked like a fun holiday party hosted by DeAndre Jordan and his wife, Bethany. Their celebration was made even more fun, as they made it into a costume party, with the Jordans posting the images on Instagram.

One of the most iconic costumes of the party ended up belonging to Jokic and his wife Natalija, who donned a couple's costume. They dressed up as the characters Kristoff and Anna from the Disney movie, Frozen.

Here's the photo that DeAndre Jordan posted showing Jokic and his wife in their costumes along with a few other members of the Denver Nuggets roster and coaching staff:









Aside from Jokic and his wife, the Jordans also appeared to wear matching outfits while Vlatko Cancar came as The Grinch dressed as Santa Claus.

For fans, it can be quite fun to see the players enjoying a nice holiday break right in the midst of the grueling NBA Season.

Nikola Jokic is having another MVP-worthy season

Some fans would argue that Nikola Jokic was robbed of a third-straight MVP award in the previous season.He averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.3 steals to lead the Nuggets to the number one seed and eventually the NBA title, where he was the Finals MVP.

This season, the Nuggets are second in the Western Conference with a 21-10 record, and the guy leading them is none other than the Serbian superstar.

Through 30 appearances (he didn't play on Nov. 27 against the LA Clippers), he has averaged 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.2 steals. His shooting averages have dipped compared to last year, as he's only shooting 54% compared to the 63 he finished with a season ago.

The same is true for his 3-point percentage, which was dropped from 38% to 32%, and his free-throw shooting, which is 79%. He has never before ended a season shooting under 80% from the line. However, there's plenty of time left to get back over the 80% mark.

With the exception of the lower shooting percentages, Jokic's season averages in assists and rebounds this year are better than what he put up in 2020-21 when he won his first MVP.

If that continues to be the case, Nikola Jokic will have a strong claim to a third MVP award.