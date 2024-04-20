IN PHOTOS: Paolo Banchero debuts Air Jordan 39 in first playoff game ahead of Cavs-Magic showdown

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for Game 1 of the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Ahead of the game, Banchero gave the first look at the Air Jordan 39 and it immediately caught the attention of sneaker geeks.

Paolo Banchero and the Magic are already in the Cleveland Cavaliers arena. During the practice shootout, Banchero was wearing the Air Jordan 39, which the Magic star is set to debut in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The all-white Air Jordan 39 has a solid design, perfectly made for a gliding movement on the court. The shoe incorporates Jordan Brand's cutting-edge technology, including high-quality ZoomX foam for improved energy return. The Zoom Air runs full length in the shoe

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Air Jordan 39 features a full-length ZoomX foam footbed and a full-length Zoom Air in the midsole for better and more explosive returns for players like Banchero. According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 39 is made in light of how Michael Jordan himself played in his prime years.

The shoe's design enables competitors to move more freely in all directions while remaining perfectly balanced on the court. The Jordan Brand's latest sneaker achieves an ideal balance of style, aesthetics and performance.

Paolo Banchero gets emotional on unveiling Air Jordan 39 ahead of the playoffs

Paolo Banchero is one of the many young players who have chosen to sign with Jordan Brand.

When Banchero was asked about having the honor of debuting the 39th installment of Michael Jordan’s line of sneakers, the Magic star said MJ and his legacy in the playoffs make unveiling the sneaker special for him.

"It's an honor to represent the Jordan family in wearing the Air Jordan 39s for our first playoff series of my career," said Banchero. "MJ's legacy is rooted in historic playoff performances, and to have the opportunity to honor that in unveiling the 39's is truly special for me."

Paolo Banchero signed with the Jordan Brand in 2022, right before he made his NBA debut. Unlike other star players like Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum, Banchero doesn’t have his own signature shoe line with the Jordan Brand.

However, with the pace at which he is climbing the ladder of stardom, it won’t be too long before he gets his own signature shoe. After consecutive failed seasons, the Magic and Banchero are in the playoffs and will play Game 1 and the Cavs on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback