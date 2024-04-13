Terrell Owens admires Paolo Banchero's Jordan Luka 2 'Winter Soldier' shoes catching 76ers' Allen Iverson night courtside

All-Star forward from the Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero, has captured the attention of former wide receiver Terrell Owens. As the Philadelphia 76ers host the Magic, the forward flaunted his Jordan Luka 2 sneakers. Banchero didn't just wear the usual colorways as he put on the "Winter Soldier" colorway.

Banchero signed a multi-year deal with Jordan Brand but hasn't gotten a signature shoe. Because of this reason, he's often seen wearing pairs of other athletes signed with the brand. For tonight's matchup, he decided to wear Luka Doncic's signature shoes.

As the Sixers honored Allen Iverson with a statue tonight, stars were in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center. Owens was one of the well-known figures present in tonight's game.

The former NFL player could not help but admire Banchero's sneakers, even posting a video of the sneakers on his Instagram stories.

Owens admires Banchero's sneakers

Banchero's kicks for tonight's game were amazing, but fans eagerly await his signature shoes.

Paolo Banchero on signing with Jordan

Paolo Banchero hit the jackpot by signing with the Jordan brand in his rookie season. Since then, he has not disappointed and has lived up to the hype that fans and even the company expected.

"It was exciting for me, just having all of the shoe companies become more and more interested," Banchero said. "When Jordan stepped in, that really kind of made me raise my eyebrows. They don’t try and sign everybody."

Jordan Brand made the right choice as Banchero's rookie season was filled with highlights, which showed his potential. He even won the Rookie of the Year after averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

He's used the momentum he had in his first year in the league and has gained more attention. In his sophomore season, Banchero became an All-Star for the first time. The former Duke standout has shown that both the Magic and Jordan Brand made the right choice in picking him.

This season, he's led Orlando back to the postseason, averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Banchero improved his efficiency from deep, making 33.9% from beyond the arc. Given that he's only in his second year, many believe that he's simply getting started.

