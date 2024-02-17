In Photos: Exclusive peek at the “Shiela” Jordan Luka 2 PE Paolo Banchero will style at NBA All-Star Weekend

Paolo Banchero just made it to his first NBA All-Star Game and made sure to enjoy the weekend of festivities in style by wearing the 'Sheila' Jordan Luka 2 PE. The 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year gave sneakerheads a glimpse of the new colorway dedicated to his grandmother.

Sheila Guy-Snowden, Banchero's grandmother, has always expressed her support for her grandson and attended some of his basketball games when he was part of Duke University under coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The 'Sheila' colorway of Jordan Luka 2 sported by Banchero features a pink dominant purple color along with black and red scattered line colors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Paolo Banchero signed a deal with Jordan Brand in Dec. 2022, months after his rookie year with the Orlando Magic. He's yet to get his own shoe line. For now, he will be wearing fellow Jordan Brand ambassador Luka Doncic's.

The first-time NBA All-Star joined an elite group of Jordan Brand athletes, which includes Jayson Tatum and Zion Wiliamson.

Paolo Banchero has deep bond with his grandmother, Shiela Snow-Guyden

Paolo Banchero's grandmother, Sheila Snow-Guyden, traveled from Seattle to New Orleans to watch her grandson play basketball, as she doesn't often get the chance to attend his games due to the distance.

Sheila has attended five events, with the most recent being the ACC Championship in Brooklyn. She fondly remembered holding her grandson's hand when he was young. Now Paolo, all grown up, bends down to hug her.

"I could always remember him, holding him as a baby, and now that he is grown, I can't hold him anymore," said Guy-Snowden in an interview during Banchero's basketball game at Duke.

"He bends down to hug me now. He's so tall, so I do remember the cuddles and now the tallness.

Paolo Banchero, who has a deep bond with his grandmother, dedicates the new Jordan Luka 2 colorway to Sheila.

The design and color selection pay homage to her penchant for bedazzled ensembles, striking jewelry and distinctive long red nails. That's often seen as she cheered on her son during basketball games in his formative years.

In his sophomore season with the Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero demonstrated remarkable improvement, boosting his stats to 23.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 55 games.

His influential leadership contributed significantly to the team's success, securing a commendable 35-30 record and positioning them for contention in the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference, earning him a nod to be in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.