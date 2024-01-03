In Photos: Paul George and wife Daniela Rajic host lavish New Year‘s Eve party attended by Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Chargers’ Keenan Allen & more

LA Clippers star Paul George and his wife recently rang in the new year by throwing an extravagant party. The couple, who have been married since 2022, hosted the lavish get-together in partnership with Patron. A number of high-profile celebrities and athletes attended. In addition to several of Paul George's LA Clippers teammates attending, other professional athletes did as well.

In one picture, George can be seen alongside teammates such as Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann, Daniel Theis, Norman Powell, Kobe Brown, and Norman Powell. The photo notably includes NBA veteran Patrick Patterson as well.

The event also brought out many other celebrities and athletes, such as LA Chargers standout Keenan Allen. In addition, Paul George's "Podcast P" co-host Jackie Long attended the event, along with the one and only Ronnie 2k.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard, who of course plays alongside George for the LA Clippers, was also in attendance. While many fans have joked about Leonard's introverted personality, he made an appearance at the event and even posed for a picture by himself.

Check out the photos in the post below!

Paul George and the LA Clippers' impressive run since acquiring James Harden

Paul George and the LA Clippers are in the middle of an impressive run that has seen them climb to fourth place in the Western Conference standings. After acquiring James Harden earlier this season, the team struggled to find their rhythm, losing six straight.

At the time, Paul George was unfazed by the criticism the team was facing, indicating that he felt as though they simply had too many pieces for things not to work. Since then, the prediction has come true.

After snapping their losing streak, the Clippers have turned things around, rattling off nine straight wins while surging up the Western Conference ladder. Currently, the team is 8-2 in their last 10, while also being in the middle of a three-game win streak.

At the time of publication, the team sits in eighth place for team offensive efficiency ratings, while on the other end of the floor, they rank ninth for defensive efficiency.

As many were quick to point out after seeing PG's New Year's Eve party, the event likely went a long way in building team chemistry. On Wednesday, the team will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a big inter-conference matchup, which they will enter after ringing in the new year.