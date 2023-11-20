In Photos: Paul George and wife Daniela Rajic spotted with Kawhi Leonard and Kishele Shipley sipping on $201 tequila 

Paul George and his wife Daniela Rajic were seen having some much-deserved downtime with Kawhi Leonard and Kishele Shipley after their 106-100 win over the Houston Rockets. The group was seen sipping on the Patron tequila priced at $201, which Rajic has previously made headlines for promoting. George was seen sporting a black jacket and a cap. Leonard looked dapper with a white shirt and trousers.

In the string of pictures doing the rounds on social media, George was also seen putting his glass up and smiling at the camera, while another showed the group sharing a toast.

Expand Tweet

The Clippers, including Paul George and Leonard, can breathe easy after they snapped their six-game losing streak despite trading for James Harden. Up next, they play the San Antonio Spurs in a two-game series before squaring off against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Paul George has been on a tear this season

Paul George has been a picture of consistency for the Clippers this season. In the 11 games he's played so far, he's propped up 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists—numbers that have been better than last season's 23.8 points. 5.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds.

With James Harden and Russell Westbrook sharing point duties, George playing at the two has him in a more lethal position. Earlier, George earned the wrath of the league after he was slapped with a $35,000 fine for criticizing the referees in the team's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

"I thought we played great. It's tough, the adversity of playing against the extra three [officials]. I thought they were awful. But, [against the] defending champs, we got to play better. There's a lot to be positive about. I'm not one for moral victories, but I thought we showed more of a sign of a team tonight that's close to getting it over the hump."

While they may have notched up a win, the Clippers' troubles are far from over. They are yet to figure out a way to play with four players who are at their best with the ball in their hands. The latest update sees Russell Westbrook come off the bench to help facilitate better playmaking on the floor, but only time will tell if Paul George and LA can figure out a way to get some wins under their belt.