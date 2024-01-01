IN PHOTOS: Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker debuts "Shattered Backboard" Nike Book 1s inspired by iconic Air Jordan

In the last few seasons, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has established himself as one of the best number-one options in the NBA. He has proven himself to be an excellent bucket-getter, and he does so in spectacular fashion, making him one of the fan-favorites.

As such, it should come as no surprise that he's one of the few elite players to have a partnership with a major brand. He has been a member of the Nike family since 2015 and has had several collaborations with them.

Recently, his signature line of sneakers has been announced, and they are set to become available to fans later this year. However, people got a sneak peek of one of the designs for the Nike Book 1 in the Phoenix Suns' most recent game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dubbed as the "Shattered Backboard," the design is reminiscent of the Jordan 1. Take a look at the Nike Book 1 "Shattered Backboard" worn by Booker himself.

Devin Booker wearing the "Shattered Backboard" Nike Book 1 (Image via Complex Sneakers on X)

The Nike Book 1's "Shattered Backboard" design (Image via Complex Sneakers on X)

A closer look at Devin Booker's signature shoes (Image via Complex Sneakers on X)

Also Read: "Almost let the Hornets come back": Big nights from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant fail to convince skeptical NBA fans.

Despite the Phoenix Suns' struggles Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have formed a formidable duo

With all the star power that they added to their roster before the start of the season, there were high expectations for the Suns this year. However, it's safe to say that they are falling short of expectations, as they are eighth in the Western Conference with a 17-15 record.

There are plenty of reasons for these struggles, but it would be quite difficult to blame the superstar duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Durant, whom the Suns acquired via trade last season, has led the team with 29.9 points per game on an efficient 52% from the field and 47% from downtown.

Moreover, he's also contributing 6.3 rebounds and six assists to supplement his high scoring. Booker, meanwhile, has averaged 27.1 points on 47% shooting (37% from downtown) in 23 outings. He has also taken on the responsibility of being the main distributor, averaging eight assists per game.

Booker and Durant have put up the kind of numbers fans have come to expect from them. Unfortunately for Phoenix, it has not translated to consistent wins.

Also Read: Proposed Kevin Durant to Lakers trade has NBA fans in shambles: "Block it David Stern"