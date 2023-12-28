Proposed Kevin Durant to Lakers trade has NBA fans in shambles: "Block it David Stern"

A proposed deal that would send 13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns to the LA Lakers has fans in disbelief and they made their sentiments about it known over social media.

Trade talk involving ‘KD’ started circulating after it was reported that he has gone frustrated with the direction the Suns (15-15) are going early in their campaign. Cited as reasons were the unavailability of fellow All-Star Bradley Beal because of injuries and the “underwhelming” showing of the team’s supporting cast.

Among the trade proposals that have crept up has Durant going to the Lakers for D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Taurean Prince, Max Christie and two future first-round picks.

Fans picked up the talk and below are what some of them wrote on social media platform X:

"Block it David Stern!"

"Terrible trade for the Lakers."

"What happened to the game I love"

"God the nba is the worst league in sports"

"Omg wow"

"hell no"

"Finally some help #NoHelp"

"Why don’t the Lakers just pull the trigger and give up Russell for either KD or Murray straight up and stop wasting everyone’s time with these other trade proposals? Unbelievable."

"Do not let kd and bron happen sh*t not gon be pretty for the rest of the league."

Kevin Durant holds himself responsible too for Suns' struggle

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant sees himself as not blameless for the struggles the Phoenix Suns are experiencing.

The Suns went 10-6 in their first 16 games but have since gone 5-9 in their next 14 games for a 15-15 record (10th in the Western Conference).

Durant is still going great guns with averages of 30.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 37 minutes. But injuries to fellow All-Star Bradley Beal and inconsistent support from the Suns’ auxiliaries have affected the ability of Phoenix to rise fully.

As per Azcentral’s Duane Rankin, Kevin Durant said:

“I got to be better. I Think That’s holding the team back.”

The Suns stopped a three-game losing skid on Wednesday with a 129-113 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Kevin Durant had a triple double of 27 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds in the win. Eric Gordon also had 27 points while Devin Booker added 20.

Phoenix next plays on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets at home.