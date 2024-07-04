  • home icon
  • In Photos: PJ Washington puts on loved-up display with wife Alisah Chanel during Turks & Caicos getaway

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 04, 2024 05:23 GMT
PJ Washington puts on loved-up display with wife Alisah Chanel during Turks &amp; Caicos getaway. (Photo: @alisahchanel/Instagram)
Dallas Mavericks star forward PJ Washington started his offseason by bringing his wife Alisah Chanel to the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean. Washington put on a loved-up display in the images uploaded by Chanel on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Chanel shared several images from inside the private plane that would take them to Turks and Caicos. It was mostly herself showing off her summer look, with Washington cuddling up his wife.

Chanel also put an intriguing caption to her post:

"The blessed don't beef with the miserable."

It's unclear who Alisah Chanel is beefing with, but she's better off enjoying a vacation after a stressful time during the NBA Finals. PJ Washington and the Dallas Mavericks came up short in their pursuit of a championship, losing to the Boston Celtics in five games.

PJ Washington's romantic gesture to Alisah Chanel

Before PJ Washington and Alisah Chanel went on vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Dallas Mavericks forward made a romantic gesture to his wife. Washington, who married Chanel in October 2023, filled their kitchen with roses and strawberries.

The Kentucky product prepared it by by cutting the stems and putting the roses in water. He also left a small envelope with a romantic hand-written message for Chanel. It read:

"I love you. Hope you enjoy."

The couple began dating after Washington's relationship with Brittany Renner ended. He got engaged to Chanel in August 2022, and she gave birth to the couple's son, Preston, four months later. They got married in October 2023.

PJ Washington has a new star teammate in Dallas

After the Dallas Mavericks fell way short of winning the 2024 NBA championship, they rehauled their roster by acquiring Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade. The Mavs got Thompson, a four-time NBA champion and one of the greatest shooters in history.

Dallas also traded Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets as part of the deal while sending two second-round picks to the Golden State Warriors. The starting five will have some changes, with Derrick Jones Jr. signing with the LA Clippers in free agency.

The Mavs' starting lineup will likely feature Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the backcourt, and Klay Thompson, PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford in the frontcourt. Dereck Lively II could also earn the starting nod after a stellar rookie campaign.

youtube-cover

Maxi Kleber, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, Dante Exum and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will likely have roles off the bench. with coach Jason Kidd at the helm.

