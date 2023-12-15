In Photos: PJ Washington, wife Alisah Chanel don $1587 Balenciaga fits in youngest son's birthday celebrations 

Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and his wife Alisah Chanel pulled out all the stops for their youngest son, Preston, for his first birthday celebration. The couple came out with matching clothes, showing their sense of fashion.

The birthday bash was indeed a sight to behold as both Washington and Chanel fitted in their Balenciaga outfits. According to the official website of the fashion brand, the clothes total $1,587.

LOOK: Alisah Chanel shares on her IG stories a peek of Preston's 1st birthday party

It was also seen in Chanel's Instagram stories how the couple treated Preston to a birthday bash, which was attended by a few more kids.

It has been quite a year for the couple. After getting engaged in August 2022, they got married in October this year and are now celebrating the first birthday of Preston as they continue to add to their list of family memories.

Who is PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel?

Alisah Chanel is a Charlotte native who was born on July 31, 1997. She is a prominent Instagram influencer who specializes in fitness and beauty. She currently has over 524,000 followers and is leveraged from sponsors for income. It is reported that the net worth of Chanel is around $5 million from her business and brand ambassador roles.

Chanel owns a beauty salon 'Chanel Minks and Browz'. She was engaged to PJ Washington back in August 2022. They welcomed their first child a few months later, on December 17.

PJ Washington signs new contract with Charlotte Hornets entering the 2023-24 NBA season

Over the summer, PJ Washington and the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract as a restricted free agent. As the 12th pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Washington has spent his entire NBA career with the Hornets franchise following his successful college career for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Now in his fifth year with the Charlotte Hornets, he has averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the team's first 21 games. His best scoring output this season was at 32 points against the Miami Heat on November 11 but the team lost. Aside from the scoring mark, he was also able to add six rebounds and six three-pointers that night.