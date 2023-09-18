Who is PJ Washington's fiance? Looking at Hornets star's personal life and more

PJ Washington's fiance is Alisah Chanel, an Instagram influencer, who specializes in fitness and beauty. Chanel has been an ambassador for many beauty and fitness companies and also owns a beauty salon named "Chanel Minks and Browz."

Alisah has become a social media star in the United States, and her Instagram account has 524,000 followers. She posts images of her everyday life and work on social media, and her income comes from sponsored posts.

PJ Washington, 25, meanwhile, has agreed a three-year, $46,5 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets in late August. Staying in the NBA with the Hornets was a priority for the 25-year-old forward, who resides in Charlotte along with Chanel and their nine-month-old son.

Alisah Chanel is also a Charlotte native, as she was born there on Jul. 31, 1997. Washington started dating Chanel in 2021 after he broke up with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner.

The forward and Alisah got engaged a year later, in Aug. 2022. Alisah was pregnant at the time and gave birth to their son on Dec. 17, 2022.

Who is PJ Washington's ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner?

Brittany Renner is a former athlete who's currently working as a fitness model. She played soccer at Jackson State University, but is mostly known for her work as a model and has 4,8 million followers on Instagram.

She started dating Washington in 2020 and got pregnant a few months later. The couple welcomed their child in 2021 but broke up shortly after. It's unclear what led to the break-up.

"That was his choice. You asked me to move in with you. You wanted me to have your child at 22 years old. And here we are. I told you, 'I'm ok to wait. I'm not in a rush,'" Brittany words on the "Off The Record" podcast with DJ Akademiks, via The Daily Mail.

It also looks like Renner and PJ Washington have maintained a good relationship after their break-up. Renner took to Instagram last August and congratulated Alisah on her engagement with the 25-year-old player.

Meanwhile, the fitness model has refuted reports about receiving child support funding from PJ Washington:

"A lot of people think I’m getting X amount in child support, and I don’t have to work, and I don’t have to do all this stuff. I very much provide for my child. I’m here right now. My mom is watching my son, and I’m here like, doing the damn thing. I’m doing my best," Brittany Renner said on the Tonight’s Conversation podcast, via Yahoo Sports.

"A lot of people judge that, but it’s like, you can’t rely on your child’s father to provide for you, so you have to make a way, you know? So, it’s like, I’ve never been about money, it’s never been about that, but it’s like, especially me not getting $200,000."

PJ Washington, meanwhile, has his attention on the new season with the Charlotte Hornets and his family with Alisah Chanel.